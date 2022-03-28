RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Twitter wilds out over Will Smith and Chris Rock Oscar incident

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

It feels like Everybody hates Chris on social media.

Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at the Oscars [OnlyClassy]
It is no news that American actor Will Smith landed comedian Chris Rock a slap at the 2022 edition of the Oscars.

Rock took to the stage where he made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada's bald head.

“Jada, I love you, ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it,” but while the “King Richard” star first laughed about the joke, he immediately turned sour.

Smith walked up to Rock and slapped him. A few seconds later, Rock responded, “Wow, Will Smith just smacked the s–t out of me” before defending what was “just a ‘G.I. Jane’ joke.”

But the Oscar-winning actor was not having it and again screamed, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f–king mouth.”

“That was the greatest night in the history of television,” Rock remarked.

Twitter has been wilding out since the altercation at the prestigious movie award.

