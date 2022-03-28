Twitter wilds out over Will Smith and Chris Rock Oscar incident

Rock took to the stage where he made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada's bald head.

“Jada, I love you, ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it,” but while the “King Richard” star first laughed about the joke, he immediately turned sour.

Smith walked up to Rock and slapped him. A few seconds later, Rock responded, “Wow, Will Smith just smacked the s–t out of me” before defending what was “just a ‘G.I. Jane’ joke.”

But the Oscar-winning actor was not having it and again screamed, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f–king mouth.”

“That was the greatest night in the history of television,” Rock remarked.