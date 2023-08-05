ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I was not consulted before Yul took his second wife - Pete Edochie

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He did, however, express his profound love for his first daughter-in-law, May.

Pete Edochie notes that he was unaware that his son Yul had taken a second wife [Torizone]
Pete Edochie notes that he was unaware that his son Yul had taken a second wife [Torizone]

Recommended articles

During a new interview with the popular Chude Jideownwo, he revealed that he was unaware that his son had taken a second wife.

When asked about his knowledge on the subject of Yul's failing marriage to May, he stated that he does not involve himself in the lives of any of his five sons because they are adults.

May has sought divorce from her husband Yul-Edochie after he took Judy Austin as a second wife.
May has sought divorce from her husband Yul-Edochie after he took Judy Austin as a second wife. May Yul-Edochie, Yul Edochie and Judy Austin Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

The actor expressed that he was unaware of the troubles in his son's marriage because he was not told, he simply found out suddenly. In his words, "First of all, Yul is 41 and I really don’t interfere in his affairs, no. Suddenly we heard he’s picked up a second wife. I have 5 sons, I don’t interfere with their lives you know. If they say 'Daddy, so and so thing is happening', good, if they don’t tell me, I don’t bother. If they tell me, beautiful. We just heard it and that’s it."

To back up his point, the veteran cited an instance during which he was also unaware of what was going on in his sons' lives.

Referring to when Yul ran for governorship, Edochie revealed that it was a third party who informed him of his son's intentions because his son did not tell him.

May Edochie and Yul had four children during their marriage [Instagram/MayYulEdochie]
May Edochie and Yul had four children during their marriage [Instagram/MayYulEdochie] Pulse Nigeria

Pete went on to express his love for Yul's estranged wife, emphasising that she was much more than a daughter-in-law to him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Praising her, he said "Mary is not just a daughter-in-law. I don’t want to say that I love Mary more than the other wives of my sons but the love I have for Mary is so strong. Mary is a girl I love to the marrow. By the way, she is a wonderful person. Mary is a very very brilliant girl. You may not know that. Mary is a computer wizard, that lady you’re looking at, right and to a very large extent, the success of that home is to Mary’s credit, yeah."

He expressed his firm belief that her decision to leave Yul was a result of bad counseling and advice from people around her; adding that they do not have 'happy homes'.

On the subject of marriage, the actor also expressed his disappointment that the marriages of his on-screen daughters like Ireti Doyle, Chioma Chukwuka, and Tonto Dikeh had fallen apart.

See the video below:

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I was not consulted before Yul took his second wife - Pete Edochie

I was not consulted before Yul took his second wife - Pete Edochie

Pete Edochie dubs Genevieve Nnaji as his favourite on-screen daughter

Pete Edochie dubs Genevieve Nnaji as his favourite on-screen daughter

BBNaija All Stars' Parrot set to spill secrets tonight

BBNaija All Stars' Parrot set to spill secrets tonight

Nollywood veteran Rita Edochie shows support for Yul Edochie’s first wife

Nollywood veteran Rita Edochie shows support for Yul Edochie’s first wife

Celebrities are humans too - Eniola Badmus on Tiktoker's jail sentence

Celebrities are humans too - Eniola Badmus on Tiktoker's jail sentence

James Amuta's 'Black Harvest' heads to TIFF 2023 for global premiere

James Amuta's 'Black Harvest' heads to TIFF 2023 for global premiere

Tolanibaj and Neo continue to clash over their relationship on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Tolanibaj and Neo continue to clash over their relationship on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Lights, Camera, Nollywood: Why Nigeria's film industry is making waves

Lights, Camera, Nollywood: Why Nigeria's film industry is making waves

Celine Dion's family still hoping to find cure for singer's stiff-person syndrome

Celine Dion's family still hoping to find cure for singer's stiff-person syndrome

Pulse Sports

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

Barcelona drop out of top 10 clubs in UEFA rankings

Barcelona drop out of top 10 clubs in UEFA rankings

FIFA investigating Zambian coach accused of touching players’ breasts at the Women’s World Cup

FIFA investigating Zambian coach accused of touching players’ breasts at the Women’s World Cup

Josh Maja: Super Eagles star gets another chance in England

Josh Maja: Super Eagles star gets another chance in England

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp begs FIFA to intervene in Saudi Arabia problem

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp begs FIFA to intervene in Saudi Arabia problem

Georgina Rodriguez: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend shares photo of daughter wearing Liverpool jersey

Georgina Rodriguez: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend shares photo of daughter wearing Liverpool jersey

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Stella Damasus is friends with her ex-husband's first wife[Instagram/StellaDamasus]

I am friends with my ex-husband's first wife - Stella Damasus

Hilda Bassey announces that she is joining Enioluwa in his #whenweread campaign [Instagram/Hildabaci]

Hilda Bassey and Enioluwa team up to donate 5000 books to youths

May is taking Yul Edochie and Judy Austin to court [Instagram/YulEdochie] [Instagram/JudyMoghalu]

Yul Edochie's first wife files for divorce, demands ₦100 million in damages

Former Big Brother housemate Hermes wants to be added to the ongoing Al Stars show

Hermes pleads with organisers to be added to 'BBNaija All Stars'