I was not consulted before Yul took his second wife - Pete Edochie

During a new interview with the popular Chude Jideownwo, he revealed that he was unaware that his son had taken a second wife.

When asked about his knowledge on the subject of Yul's failing marriage to May, he stated that he does not involve himself in the lives of any of his five sons because they are adults.

May Yul-Edochie, Yul Edochie and Judy Austin Pulse Ghana

The actor expressed that he was unaware of the troubles in his son's marriage because he was not told, he simply found out suddenly. In his words, "First of all, Yul is 41 and I really don’t interfere in his affairs, no. Suddenly we heard he’s picked up a second wife. I have 5 sons, I don’t interfere with their lives you know. If they say 'Daddy, so and so thing is happening', good, if they don’t tell me, I don’t bother. If they tell me, beautiful. We just heard it and that’s it."

To back up his point, the veteran cited an instance during which he was also unaware of what was going on in his sons' lives.

Referring to when Yul ran for governorship, Edochie revealed that it was a third party who informed him of his son's intentions because his son did not tell him.

Pulse Nigeria

Pete went on to express his love for Yul's estranged wife, emphasising that she was much more than a daughter-in-law to him.

Praising her, he said "Mary is not just a daughter-in-law. I don’t want to say that I love Mary more than the other wives of my sons but the love I have for Mary is so strong. Mary is a girl I love to the marrow. By the way, she is a wonderful person. Mary is a very very brilliant girl. You may not know that. Mary is a computer wizard, that lady you’re looking at, right and to a very large extent, the success of that home is to Mary’s credit, yeah."

He expressed his firm belief that her decision to leave Yul was a result of bad counseling and advice from people around her; adding that they do not have 'happy homes'.

On the subject of marriage, the actor also expressed his disappointment that the marriages of his on-screen daughters like Ireti Doyle, Chioma Chukwuka, and Tonto Dikeh had fallen apart.