Nollywood actress Victoria Inyama has reacted to the news of Etinosa Idemudia's baby arrival.

The veteran movie star congratulated the actress on the arrival of her baby but also mockingly welcomed her to the single mothers' chat group.

"So madam perfect has a baby....congratulations...I am still alive and well to see this 🤣🤣🤣 So you have also joined 'our' Single moms group chat...😂😂😂😂😂 You mocked me with death but l won't do same to you," she wrote.

Victoria Inyama reacts to the news of her baby arrival [Instablog9ja]

"But l dedicate that Cashout Lincoln & Zlatan song to you. Hopefully, motherhood will bring some joy into your life so you know that life dishes different meals...Hopefully, you will stop projecting your despairs unto others but most importantly, fill your baby with love and wish others well. Stop wishing death to a person older than you."

"Pray to get to that beautiful old age......it's a blessing considering how people are just dying this year...Thank God for his gift of life to you Etiosa....try be happy now 💜"

Inyama's post is coming on the heels of Idemudia's baby arrival.

It is no news that Idemudia and Inyama are not the best of friends.

Recall in February when the two went on a name-calling match after Idemudia dragged a pastor, Johnson Suleman on Instagram.

Inyama called out the actress over her comments and this did not sit well with Idemudia.