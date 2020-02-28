Etinosa Idemudia has called out former Nollywood movie star, Victoria Inyama on Instagram.

The Nollywood actress while reacting to comments credited to Victoria called her a jobless and old frustrated retired old mother gagoon.

Okay, guys, the gist is that Victoria Inyama had taken to her Instagram page where she threw shades at Etinosa over her the allegations and apology she made towards Apostle Johnson Suleman of the Omega Fire Ministries.

"When they insult their god daddy...apologies so you don't miss out on a car, cash, house...Merciful God," she wrote. It didn't end there as she went on to recall the time Etinosa desecrated the bible.

"She recently desecrated the holy book. People believe in those books and their beliefs should be respected. She never apologised...but she is apologising to a man that uses the holy book...so she can abuse people's beliefs, D word of God but apologise to Zaddy pay master...may God have mercy on us," she concluded.

It didn't take long before Etinosa took to her comment section where she dragged Victoria and called her names.

"Dear jobless frustrated retired and old mother gagoon that doesn't know her age and respect herself, always on Instagram exchanging gossip with kids, you said I never apologised.

"With all due respect, you should have said 'I don't think she apologised or I doubt she apologised because I actually apolgosied profusely for the bible incident and it was published...ask google...am I the one who ruined your life?" she wrote.

She went to advise Victoria Inyama to respect herself so other people would do the same to her. A few minutes later, Etinosa shared another post where she apologised to Victoria Inyama for insulting her.