Nollywood actress Etinosa Idemudia has slammed Apostle Johnson Suleman over bleaching statement credited to him, says his 'side piece' is guilty of it.

The actress took to her Instagram page on Monday, February 24, 2020, where she threw shades at the pastor over his condemning comments on women and men who bleach their skins.

“There’s no relationship between BLEACHING and kingdom of God so my uncle Suleiman go and rest. Especially when Your side piece is one of us - BLEACHING GENG member😂😂😂,” she wrote.

Etinosa’s comments are coming a few days after the popular pastor had bashed women and men who have become notorious for bleaching their natural skin.

“Can I give you a counsel as a boy and a girl, don’t bleach. Bleaching has no end, anything that moves from the original has no end. When you start bleaching you start smelling because you’re taking off the original layer.

“Some parts of your body react, they refuse to cooperate with you because you are a fraudster. So at that period, you start looking like a map. You are open to cancer. Funny enough some men also bleach. Your mates are fans of Manchester, Arsenal, and Chelsea, you are a fan of cream and you are a man,” he said in the viral video.

This is not the first time Apostle Johnson Suleman is being accused of infidelity. Recall a few years ago when it was reported that he was the chief financier of Nollywood actress, Daniella Okeke’s flamboyant lifestyle.

It was alleged that he got her a car worth N26M and a beautiful mansion. Even though both Daniella Okeke and the pastor have both come out to deny those reports, the speculations have continued to linger.