VIDEO: ‘The Government Knows Every Terrorist by Name’ - Sheikh Ahmad Gumi
Controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, in an interview with DRTV, mentioned that the Government knows every terrorist by name. In his words, “ The Nigerian Government knows every terrorist in Nigeria by name and their locations. I do not go alone to negotiate with them. I go with the Police, the Military, and other Security agencies.”
Nigerians on X reacted to this, saying:
The Governor of Zamfara once confirmed in an interview that they know these bandits down to their family houses.
When asked why they haven't dealt with them, he turned to the interviewer and said "that is the question I should be asking you, why haven't you…
Also, he has given conditions to support the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, as well as Boko Haram terrorists and bandits operating in the country. Gumi said he would support them if they were ready to lay down their arms, saying the groups must be ready to come to a roundtable and negotiate with the Nigerian government to earn his support.
Gumi said, “Dialogue can bring peace and we are men of peace, even IPOB which was once into succession are ready to put down their arms come to a round table to discuss, I’m ready and would support them, all we don’t want is violence.
“So when government say don’t do something that is different, it may not do and when government say it’s not doing something, it may be doing it. people have mistrust not only from Nigerian government, but what we are saying is what is the way out of insecurity, let’s bring intellectuals to speak.
“What are the experts saying now in dealing with the situation in Nigeria, some fiver percent of it should be non-kinetic because look at the road network is terribly bad, electricity is heretic and very expensive, don’t talk about healthcare, anybody who has anything, even our rich men when sick with headache flies abroad, don’t talk about education, so what is working here.”