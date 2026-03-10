Advertisement

VIDEO: ‘The Government Knows Every Terrorist by Name’ - Sheikh Ahmad Gumi

Precious Omolu
Precious Omolu 06:15 - 10 March 2026
The Nigerian Government knows every terrorist by name
Sheikh Ahmad Gumi claims the Nigerian Government knows every terrorist by name and offers support to groups like IPOB and Boko Haram, if they agree to peace talks.
Controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, in an interview with DRTV, mentioned that the Government knows every terrorist by name. In his words, “ The Nigerian Government knows every terrorist in Nigeria by name and their locations. I do not go alone to negotiate with them. I go with the Police, the Military, and other Security agencies.”

Nigerians on X reacted to this, saying:

Also, he has given conditions to support the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, as well as Boko Haram terrorists and bandits operating in the country. Gumi said he would support them if they were ready to lay down their arms, saying the groups must be ready to come to a roundtable and negotiate with the Nigerian government to earn his support.

Gumi said, “Dialogue can bring peace and we are men of peace, even IPOB which was once into succession are ready to put down their arms come to a round table to discuss, I’m ready and would support them, all we don’t want is violence.

READ ALSO: Raja Says Iran is Ready to Support Nigeria’s Effort in Fighting Terrorism

“So when government say don’t do something that is different, it may not do and when government say it’s not doing something, it may be doing it. people have mistrust not only from Nigerian government, but what we are saying is what is the way out of insecurity, let’s bring intellectuals to speak.

“What are the experts saying now in dealing with the situation in Nigeria, some fiver percent of it should be non-kinetic because look at the road network is terribly bad, electricity is heretic and very expensive, don’t talk about healthcare, anybody who has anything, even our rich men when sick with headache flies abroad, don’t talk about education, so what is working here.”

