RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Tonto Dikeh's ex Prince Kpokpogri calls her an ash*wo as they continue to drag each other

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Kpokpogri says the movie star should beg God for forgiveness for all the married men she has slept with.

Tonto Dikeh and her ex boyfriend Comrade Prince Kpokpogri [Instagram/TontoDikeh] [DailyTimes]
Tonto Dikeh and her ex boyfriend Comrade Prince Kpokpogri [Instagram/TontoDikeh] [DailyTimes]

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh and her ex-boyfriend have continued to call each other out on social media.

Recommended articles

The actress had earlier called the self-acclaimed activist a public dick.

While responding to the movie star's post, Kpokpogri said even though he isn't known for drama, he wasn't scared of getting messy.

Kpokpogri says the movie star should beg God for forgiveness for all the married men she has slept with.
Kpokpogri says the movie star should beg God for forgiveness for all the married men she has slept with. Pulse Nigeria

"In as much as I don't like trouble, I don't shy away when I see one. Community penis you said? Fine! But for every husband you've slept with, every boyfriend you've snatched and the dirty life you've lived, you need to make peace with God and free yourself from this obvious depression, Ashawo," he wrote.

In a swift response, Dikeh called the activist several names including dragging his mother.

"Oga Kpo kpo from morning till night, Abeg between me and you who is the Prostitute? Name the names of the husbands I have snatched or boyfriends, name a place any blog joined me together with anyone’s husband. Oo I call you a COMMUNITY PUBLIC DICK BECAUSE THATS WHO YOU!!" she wrote.

In a swift response, Dikeh called the activist several names including dragging his mother.
In a swift response, Dikeh called the activist several names including dragging his mother. Pulse Nigeria

"Plus your mother is the A. From A mother to a mother. With Love, you obviously can’t take half the shit you have done to me. So don’t cry when I feel the need to start. A street Dog is a street Dog 🐕"

The movie star's post came hours after she shared a video of Kpokpogri dancing on her IG page.

It was followed by speculations about the former couple getting back together.

It would be recalled that the movie star's last relationship with activist, Kpokpogri ended in a very messy manner.

At the early stage of the relationship, it was filled with loved-up photos on social media and exchange of expensive gifts.

It didn't take long before cracks in the relationship began to rare their ugly head.

It was followed by counter-accusations, arrests, sex tapes, third parties 'stray bullets' and even lawsuits.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tonto Dikeh's ex Prince Kpokpogri calls her an ash*wo as they continue to drag each other

Tonto Dikeh's ex Prince Kpokpogri calls her an ash*wo as they continue to drag each other

MI Abaga set to wed Eniola Mafe

MI Abaga set to wed Eniola Mafe

A rising star in the Nigerian music scene; who is Joanny?

A rising star in the Nigerian music scene; who is Joanny?

Tonto Dikeh says her former boyfriend Prince Kpokpogri is a public di*k

Tonto Dikeh says her former boyfriend Prince Kpokpogri is a public di*k

Rick Ross & Davido set to storm Lagos for an unforgettable Easter Weekend

Rick Ross & Davido set to storm Lagos for an unforgettable Easter Weekend

'This closet MF is still disgusting' - DJ Obi says as he drags Banky W over political ambition

'This closet MF is still disgusting' - DJ Obi says as he drags Banky W over political ambition

Will Smith’s slap: Hollywood and the media are not faultless either

Will Smith’s slap: Hollywood and the media are not faultless either

Don Jazzy didn't sell MAVIN to Spotify for N40 billion [Pulse Fact Check]

Don Jazzy didn't sell MAVIN to Spotify for N40 billion [Pulse Fact Check]

5 artistes come together As 'Inestimable Music' to release collaborative album, ‘Listen To The Music’

5 artistes come together As 'Inestimable Music' to release collaborative album, ‘Listen To The Music’

Trending

Kizz Daniel shows off mother of his kids for the 1st time on Mother's Day

Nigerian music star Kizz Daniel [Instagram/KizzDaniel]

Annie Idibia drags elder brother on Instagram after he accused her of being a drug addict

Nollywood actress Annie Idibia and her brother Wisdom Macauley [Instagram/AnnieIdibia] [Instagram/MacauleyWisdom]

'Concentrate on your new job as Davido's son's nanny' - Timaya drags Ubi Franklin

Nigerian music star Timaya and music executive Ubi Franklin [Instagram/TimayaTimaya] [Instagram/UbiFranklin]

Pulse List: 10 most followed Nigerian celebrities on Instagram [2022]

Some of the most followed Nigerian celebrities on Instagram [Instagram/IniEdo] [Instagram/MrP] [Instagram/MercyJohnsonOkojie]