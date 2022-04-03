Tonto Dikeh's ex Prince Kpokpogri calls her an ash*wo as they continue to drag each other

The actress had earlier called the self-acclaimed activist a public dick.

While responding to the movie star's post, Kpokpogri said even though he isn't known for drama, he wasn't scared of getting messy.

"In as much as I don't like trouble, I don't shy away when I see one. Community penis you said? Fine! But for every husband you've slept with, every boyfriend you've snatched and the dirty life you've lived, you need to make peace with God and free yourself from this obvious depression, Ashawo," he wrote.

In a swift response, Dikeh called the activist several names including dragging his mother.

"Oga Kpo kpo from morning till night, Abeg between me and you who is the Prostitute? Name the names of the husbands I have snatched or boyfriends, name a place any blog joined me together with anyone’s husband. Oo I call you a COMMUNITY PUBLIC DICK BECAUSE THATS WHO YOU!!" she wrote.

"Plus your mother is the A. From A mother to a mother. With Love, you obviously can’t take half the shit you have done to me. So don’t cry when I feel the need to start. A street Dog is a street Dog 🐕"

The movie star's post came hours after she shared a video of Kpokpogri dancing on her IG page.

It was followed by speculations about the former couple getting back together.

It would be recalled that the movie star's last relationship with activist, Kpokpogri ended in a very messy manner.

At the early stage of the relationship, it was filled with loved-up photos on social media and exchange of expensive gifts.

It didn't take long before cracks in the relationship began to rare their ugly head.