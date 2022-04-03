Tonto Dikeh says her former boyfriend Prince Kpokpogri is a public di*k

The actress made this known via her Instagram page on Sunday, April 3, 2022, while reacting to reports that they were back together.

"What's in the street stays in streets and what's on my phone is mine. Cruise pun cruise and anyone can be my little memes. It is the lack of faith that would make me bring back the street dog for me," she wrote.

Pulse Nigeria

"Brotherly is a public dick and you think that's something I'll manage? Like una fall my hand but like I'll always say I never give a second chance, I'm not Jesus my name is king."

She has since deleted the post.

The movie star's post came hours after she shared a video of Kpokpogri dancing on her IG page.

It was followed by speculations about the former couple getting back together.

It would be recalled that the movie star's last relationship with activist, Kpokpogri ended in a very messy manner.

At the early stage of the relationship, it was filled with loved-up photos on social media and exchange of expensive gifts.

It didn't take long before cracks in the relationship began to rare their ugly head.