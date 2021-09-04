RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Tonto Dikeh's estranged lover Kpokpogri hails her ex-husband amid breakup rumours

Kpokpogri's post came hours after they both unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Tonto Dikeh, her estranged boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri and Olakunle Churchill

Tonto Dikeh's estranged boyfriend Prince Kpokpogri has hailed her former husband, Churchill Olakunle, amid their breakup rumours.

There have been reports of the couple's breakup.

The activist took to his Instagram Stories on Saturday, September 4, 2021, where he hailed the politician.

Kpokpogri's post came hours after they both unfollowed each other on Instagram.

"It's not about ranting. Come out with your full chest with evidence. To the noisemakers, to your tent oh Israel. @olakunlechurchill, you are a man. Helen of Troy," he wrote.

Kpokpogri was accused of cheating on the movie star after a leaked audio recording was released in August.

He was heard talking with a lady about his cheating escapades in the leaked audio recording.

The conversation also highlighted the movie star and her unrepentant drinking and smoking habits.

Dikeh has remained silent about the cheating allegations levelled against her new man.

