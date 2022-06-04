RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Tonto Dikeh replies Reno Omokri after he likened her to Bola Tinubu

Authors:

Odion Okonofua
Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh and former presidential aide Reno Omokri [Instagram/TontoDikeh] [Instagram/RenoOmokri]
Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh and former presidential aide Reno Omokri [Instagram/TontoDikeh] [Instagram/RenoOmokri]

Dikeh took to her Instagram page on Friday, June 3, 2022, where she dragged the former presidential aide.

Recommended articles

"Renoo Atiku's houseboy. Twitter fingering from exile. If your mummy born you well come to Nigeria. Always on the wrong side of history," she wrote.

"Look at the difference your mate Peter Obi is creating rather you are here fighting young girls with bigger dreams than being a bingo to oga. I'll come back to give you a reply when Peter Obi wins. As for now I'll let you run your errands."

Omokri had taken to his Twitter page on Friday, June 3, 2022, where he called out the presidential aspirant over his recent comments about the president, Muhammadu Buhari.

"Tinubu is just behaving like Tonto Dikeh and Nkechi Blessing. Like a woman who was promised marriage and jilted, and is now exploding and exposing the jilter. Buhari don buy market. He must either builds another ‘other room’ for Tinubu, or marry him as promised!" he tweeted.

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing also took a swipe at Omokri over his tweet.

"Like a woman who was promised marriage and jilted...can you imagine...all your daughters will used and dumped @renoomokri so next time you see me waka pass," she replied.

Omokri's tweets came on the heels of the recent comments credited to Tinubu.

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing and former presidential aide Reno Omokri [Instagram/NkechiSundayBlessing] [Instagram/RenoOmokri]
Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing and former presidential aide Reno Omokri [Instagram/NkechiSundayBlessing] [Instagram/RenoOmokri] Pulse Nigeria

“All I am saying is that it is the turn of the Yoruba speaking people to become president and within the Yoruba people, it is my turn," Tinubu said during a recent campaign event.

Tinubu is one of the aspirants under the All Progressive Congress contesting in its forthcoming presidential primaries.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tonto Dikeh replies Reno Omokri after he likened her to Bola Tinubu

Tonto Dikeh replies Reno Omokri after he likened her to Bola Tinubu

BBNaija Reunion: Maria and Angel clash over infamous s**t tag

BBNaija Reunion: Maria and Angel clash over infamous s**t tag

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye Reunion: Twitter Nigeria reacts to Maria and Angel's war of words

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye Reunion: Twitter Nigeria reacts to Maria and Angel's war of words

'I won’t do another BBL surgery even if I am given N100M' - BBNaija's Khloe

'I won’t do another BBL surgery even if I am given N100M' - BBNaija's Khloe

Diane Russet debuts first-look at ‘Mo x Mel' film

Diane Russet debuts first-look at ‘Mo x Mel' film

'All your daughters will be used and dumped' - Nkechi Blessing slams Reno Omokri after he likened her to Bola Tinubu

'All your daughters will be used and dumped' - Nkechi Blessing slams Reno Omokri after he likened her to Bola Tinubu

Dare Olaitan debuts official trailer for horror flick 'Ile Owo'

Dare Olaitan debuts official trailer for horror flick 'Ile Owo'

Nigerian artist, Daviskil releases debut Ep. titled 'Quero'

Nigerian artist, Daviskil releases debut Ep. titled 'Quero'

Don Jazzy, Bisola, Bimbo Ademoye, Mimi Onalaja others attend as Amaze app goes live

Don Jazzy, Bisola, Bimbo Ademoye, Mimi Onalaja others attend as Amaze app goes live

Trending

Wizkid and Tiwa Savage spotted together in the United States

Wizkid flanked by Ayo Animashaun, Tiwa Savage and Audu Makori [Tooxclusive]

BBNaija's Pere denies romantic relationship with Kogi State 1st lady

Reality TV star Pere Egbi and the first lady of Kogi State Rashida Bello [Instagram/PereEgbiOfficial] [Instagram/RashidaYahyaBello]

'She denied me sex and poured water on me while asleep' - Kalu Ikeagwu says as he takes ex-wife to court

Nollywood actor Kalu Ikeagwu and his estrange wife Ijeoma

Annie Idibia unfollows hubby 2Face Idibia on Instagram

Music icon 2Face Idibia and his wife Annie [Instagram/Official2baba]