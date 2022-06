"Tinubu is just behaving like Tonto Dikeh and Nkechi Blessing. Like a woman who was promised marriage and jilted, and is now exploding and exposing the jilter. Buhari don buy market. He must either builds another ‘other room’ for Tinubu, or marry him as promised!" he tweeted.

Apparently not pleased by the tweet, Blessing fired the former aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan.

''@renoomokri me go drag you with your white beard...better don't even come for me, cus I don't know wtf you are," she wrote.

Pulse Nigeria

"Like a woman who was promised marriage and jilted...can you imagine...all your daughters will used and dumped @renoomokri so next time you see me waka pass."

Pulse Nigeria

The actress wondered why Omokri would make fun of her failed relationship which she left because she was no longer comfortable with it.

"I am sure the woman you married is also tired of that marriage, but what will people say won't let her leave. I left what I'm not comfortable with and you joke with it. Only if you no get female children, they will go through worse," she added.

Pulse Nigeria

Omokri's tweets came on the heels of the recent comments credited to Tinubu.

“All I am saying is that it is the turn of the Yoruba speaking people to become president and within the yoruba people, it is my turn," Tinubu said during a recent campaign event.