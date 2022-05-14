RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Karma is real' - Tonto Dikeh reacts to demolition of ex-boyfriend Kpokpogri's mansion

Authors:

Odion Okonofua
Tonto Dikeh and her former boyfriend Comrade Prince Kpokpogri [Instagram/TontoDikeh] [DailyTimes]
Tonto Dikeh and her former boyfriend Comrade Prince Kpokpogri [Instagram/TontoDikeh] [DailyTimes]

The movie star made this known via her Instagram page on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

Recommended articles

"Anyone waiting for me to stop laughing is a complete joker. I can't and will never sympathise with this man. It's his cross, he should carry it. This man almost killed me financially, emotionally and otherwise," she wrote.

"If I had committed suicide after he threatened to expose our explicit tape or even when he released the crying audio, it would have been two weeks of goodbyes and the world would move on. People need to understand that karma exists and I hope it's not the last until he does the right thing."

Dikeh's post came hours after Kpokpogri released an Instagram Live video where his palatial home was destroyed by the Federal Captial Development Agency (FCDA).

Kpokpogri alleged in the video that someone was behind his ordeal, citing that he wasn't given any notice before the demolition.

The self-acclaimed activist and Dikeh have been at loggerheads since they split in 2021.

Tonto Dikeh and her ex boyfriend Prince Kpokpogri
Tonto Dikeh and her ex boyfriend Prince Kpokpogri Pulse Nigeria

At the early stage of the relationship, it was filled with loved-up photos on social media and exchange of expensive gifts.

It didn't take long before cracks in the relationship began to rare their ugly head.

It was followed by counter-accusations, arrests, sex tapes, third parties 'stray bullets' and even lawsuits.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Karma is real' - Tonto Dikeh reacts to demolition of ex-boyfriend Kpokpogri's mansion

'Karma is real' - Tonto Dikeh reacts to demolition of ex-boyfriend Kpokpogri's mansion

Tonto Dikeh's ex-boyfriend Prince Kpokpogri cries out as FCDA demolishes his house

Tonto Dikeh's ex-boyfriend Prince Kpokpogri cries out as FCDA demolishes his house

Future Sounds Vol.7 featuring Shoody B, Loyz, Azanti, Laime, YKB and more

Future Sounds Vol.7 featuring Shoody B, Loyz, Azanti, Laime, YKB and more

I ran out of town when I was accused of sleeping with dogs - Cossy Orjiakor

I ran out of town when I was accused of sleeping with dogs - Cossy Orjiakor

Principal photography wraps for Loukman Ali’s ‘Brotherhood’ movie

Principal photography wraps for Loukman Ali’s ‘Brotherhood’ movie

Iyabo Ojo defends starring in Showmax’s ‘Real Housewives of Lagos’

Iyabo Ojo defends starring in Showmax’s ‘Real Housewives of Lagos’

5 characters from 'Blood Sisters' that got fans buzzing

5 characters from 'Blood Sisters' that got fans buzzing

Don Jazzy's ex-wife reveals why their marriage crashed

Don Jazzy's ex-wife reveals why their marriage crashed

Meet Unstoppable DJ Nero - His journey so far, clubfoot campaign, music and more

Meet Unstoppable DJ Nero - His journey so far, clubfoot campaign, music and more

Trending

Singer Stephanie Otobo drags Apostle Johnson Suleman again, shares d*ck photos on Twitter

Apostle Johnson Suleman and Stephanie Otobo [Instagram/ApostleJohnsonSuleman] [Instagram/StephanieOtobo]

Yul Edochie's 1st wife finally breaks silence, speaks against polygamy

May Edochie and her hubby, Yul [Instagram/MayYulEdochie]

'She didn't wash her undies for 3 days' - Nkechi Blessing's ex reveals why he broke up with her

Nkechi Blessing and Opeyemi Falegan tied the knot in 2020. [Instagram/NkechiBlessingSunday]

Davido celebrates 2nd daughter's birthday in grand style

Davido celebrates his second daughter on her fifth birthday [Instagram/LapluBella]