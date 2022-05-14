'Karma is real' - Tonto Dikeh reacts to demolition of ex-boyfriend Kpokpogri's mansion

"Anyone waiting for me to stop laughing is a complete joker. I can't and will never sympathise with this man. It's his cross, he should carry it. This man almost killed me financially, emotionally and otherwise," she wrote.

"If I had committed suicide after he threatened to expose our explicit tape or even when he released the crying audio, it would have been two weeks of goodbyes and the world would move on. People need to understand that karma exists and I hope it's not the last until he does the right thing."

Dikeh's post came hours after Kpokpogri released an Instagram Live video where his palatial home was destroyed by the Federal Captial Development Agency (FCDA).

Kpokpogri alleged in the video that someone was behind his ordeal, citing that he wasn't given any notice before the demolition.

The self-acclaimed activist and Dikeh have been at loggerheads since they split in 2021.

Pulse Nigeria

At the early stage of the relationship, it was filled with loved-up photos on social media and exchange of expensive gifts.

It didn't take long before cracks in the relationship began to rare their ugly head.