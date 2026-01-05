Advertisement

2026 Critics Choice Awards: Timothée Chalamet Wins Best Actor as ‘Sinners’ Sweeps Major Honours [FULL LIST]

David Ben
David Ben 11:40 - 05 January 2026
Photo Credits: Getty Images, Illustration by David Ben/PulseNG
Photo Credits: Getty Images, Illustration by David Ben/PulseNG
See the full winners list at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards.
The 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards took place on Sunday, 4 January 2026, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Hosted by iconic comedian Chelsea Handler for her fourth consecutive year, the ceremony celebrated the pinnacle of achievements in film and television from 2025.

The Night’s Highlights

The evening was marked by a blend of high-energy comedy and poignant tributes. Chelsea Handler’s opening monologue featured playful jabs at A-listers like Leonardo DiCaprio and Jacob Elordi, but the tone shifted as she paid a moving tribute to director Rob Reiner, who passed away in December 2025.

2026 Critics Choice Awards winners
Paul Thomas Anderson won Best Director ahead of Ryan Coogler at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards | Getty Images

The biggest story of the night was the triumph of Paul Thomas Anderson’s action thriller "One Battle After Another", which claimed Best Picture and Best Director. Despite entering the night with a leading 17 nominations, Ryan Coogler’s vampire epic "Sinners" walked away with four awards, including Best Original Screenplay and Best Score for Ludwig Göransson.

2026 Critics Choice Awards
Ryan Coogler and his wife Zinzi Evans at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards | Getty Images

In the acting categories, Timothée Chalamet took home Best Actor for his performance in "Marty Supreme", notably thanking his partner Kylie Jenner in his speech.

Timothée Chalamet took home Best Actor for his performance in "Marty Supreme"
Timothée Chalamet took home Best Actor for his performance in "Marty Supreme" | Getty Images

Meanwhile, Jessie Buckley won Best Actress for role in "Hamnet", and Jacob Elordi secured Best Supporting Actor for his turn in "Frankenstein".

2026 Critics Choice Awards Winners
Jessie Buckley won Best Actress for role in "Hamnet" | Getty Images
Television Winners

Netflix emerged as the most-awarded network on the night, led by the success of the limited series "Adolescence", which garnered four wins: Best Limited Series, Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Stephen Graham, Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for TelevisionOwen Cooper, Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for TelevisionErin Doherty.

Other winners in television include:

  • Best Drama Series: "The Pitt" (HBO Max)

  • Best Comedy Series: "The Studio" (Apple TV)

  • Best Actor in a Drama: Noah Wyle, "The Pitt"

Full Winners List (Highlights)

Best Picture (Winner)  

"One Battle After Another" (Winner)  

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson, "One Battle After Another" (Winner)  

Best Actor

Timothée Chalamet, "Marty Supreme" (Winner)  

Best Actress

Jessie Buckley"Hamnet" (Winner)  

Best Supporting Actor

Jacob Elordi, "Frankenstein" (Winner)  

Best Supporting Actress

Amy Madigan, "Weapons" (Winner)  

Best Original Screenplay

Ryan Coogler"Sinners" (Winner)  

Best Animated Feature

"KPop Demon Hunters" (Winner)

Best Comedy Film

"The Naked Gun" (Winner)

Best Stunt Design

"Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning" (Winner)

Best Song

"Golden", "KPop Demon Hunters" (Winner)

New categories for 2026, including Best Stunt Design and Best Sound, saw wins for "Mission: Impossible" and "F1: The Movie", respectively.

