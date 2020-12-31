Celebrity comes with a lot of influence which comes with exceptionality in a craft, likeable personality, and other factors.

For 2020, we pick out the 10 most influential Nigerian celebrities of the year.

Laycon (BB Naija)

Laycon won the 2020 edition of Big Brother Naija [Twitter/@bbnaija]

Icons get in here; Laycon in 2020 rode on an incredible fandom called the Icons to win the fifth edition of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show.

His initial buzz in the house came with his love drama with fellow housemates Erica, but he moved on from it to garner incredible support that propelled him to win the show.

It didn't stop there; a record (Fierce) he had released before going into the BB Naija house became a sleeper hit while he has continued to enjoy the support of his stans Icon.

More is coming from this dude; his music career has a lot of promise while a reality show around him is coming in early 2021.

Olamilekan Moshood Agbeleshe just got started.

Erica (BB Naija)

Erica garner an incredible fan base from her stay in Big Brother House [Instagram/EricaNlewedim]

Along with Laycon, Erica is the strongest personality out of the 2020 edition of Big Brother Naija show. Her stay at the house ended in controversy as she was disqualified, but many people had seen enough of her to love her.

The love has been intense; fans raised millions of Naira for her after the show, and she continues to ride on that massive support system from fans and well-wishers.

From an unknown actor to this massive reality TV star, Erica, real name Erica Ngozi Nlewedim is one of Nigeria's most influential celebrities this year.

Falz (Music/activist)

Falz continues to make an impact with both music and activism (Bhad Guys)

For years, Falz has distinguished himself as one of Nigeria's best rappers and musicians, but in 2020 he further cemented his legacy with his works outside of music.

The trained lawyer was one of the first few celebrities that attended the first #EndSARS protest in Lagos, and from then on, he became one of the most important voices of the movement.

From Instagram videos to interviews on CNN and the likes and protest grounds, Falz led the movement with incredible eloquence and charisma.

Wizkid (Music)

Wizkid (left) was also vocal during the #EndSARS movement (Twitter/Wetalksound) Twitter

Wizkid has been influential since he dropped his first single eased "Holla at Your Boy" in January 2010. For just more than a decade, he has been the leader of the Afrobeats movement and continues to do so.

Having stayed away from politics Wizkid in 2020 was very vocal about social issues, especially the #EndSARS movement. He spoke out against Nigeria's leaders, especially the President Mohammadu Buhari and attended a protest in London.

Wizkid in 2020 also released a new album 'Made in Lagos'.

Davido (Music)

Davido was also active in the early stages of the #EndSARS protest [Instagram/DavidoOfficial]

Like Wizkid, Davido has also run the music game for a decade as an elite artiste. In 2020, he continued in that stride by releasing another album' A better time'. His first single off that album organically became one of the anthems of the #EndSARS protest.

Davido was also involved in the protest, attending one in Abuja where he calmed a situation between police and protesters. He also met with the Inspector General of Police to discuss the demands of young Nigerians.

Burna Boy (Music)

Burna Boy was also vocal about the #EndSARS protest in Nigeria [Instagram/BurnaBoyGram]

As the Afrobeats to the world movement continues to gain grounds, Burna Boy has become the poster boy with now two back-to-back, critically acclaimed albums.

He seems closer to a Grammy Award with his fifth album 'Twice as Tall'.

After an initial silence, Burna Boy was also vocal about the #EndSARS protest and funded adverts across billboards in Nigeria to support the movement.

Don Jazzy (Influencer)

Don Jazzy's affable personality has made him the most loved Nigerian on social media [Instagram/DonJazzy]

Having passed the torch of running his successful record label Mavin records to his brothers, Don Jazzy has fully transitioned from a record label owner and producer to Nigeria's biggest influencer.

He did that by shredding his strick image into his affable personality, notably on social media. People love Don Jazzy, and that has made him a go-to ambassador for brands.

Mr Macaroni (Comedian/Influencer)

Mr Macaroni in 2020 showed that he is more than just a comedian [Credit - Mr Macaroni/Youtube] Youtube/Mr Macaroni

Macaroni has been building for years as a social media comedian with memorable skits and his 'sugar daddy' character.

However, his role in the #EndSARS protests in Lagos, especially in Ikeja, made him one of the most influential celebrities of the year.

Macaroni was also vocal about the protest, speaking out against police brutality on protest grounds and interviews.

He went further to drive the message with a host of skits.

Josh 2 Funny (Comedian)

Josh2Funny in 2020 started a challenge that gain worldwide virality

In 2020, Nigerian comedian Josh 2 Funny inspired the #DontLeaveMe challenge that went viral worldwide.

With people keeping themselves busy and entertained with several social media challenges in the pandemic-ridden 2020, Josh2funny with one of his characters attained widespread prominence with the #DontLeaveMe. A witty display of puns that features a hype-man yelling "don't leave me" at the end of every wordplay. First posted in March, the challenge went viral in June and has so far amassed over 300 million views on Tiktok.

Tacha (Influencer)

More than a year after her Big Brother adventure, Tacha's brand continues to get bigger [Instagram/SymplyTacha]

Since his emergence in the 2019 edition of Big Brother Naija, Tacha has remained a strong personality with an influence on many people.

He drove her brand even further with her involvement in the #EndSARS protest in Nigeria. The 24-year-old displayed expressiveness while joining millions of Nigerians to call for an end to ploce brutality.