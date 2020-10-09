Comedian Debo Adedayo, who is popularly known as Mr. Macaroni, and a band of Lagosians protesting police brutality in the country, spent their night outside the terraces of the Lagos State House of Assembly on Thursday, October 8, 2020, with mosquitoes and biting cold for company.

Across the nation, Nigerians have been protesting police brutality and extortion, with the hashtag #EndSARS trending on social media platforms all week long.

Earlier in the day, celebrities like Falz, Runtown and Tiwa Savage had staged anti-police brutality protests in the Lekki and Victoria Island areas of Lagos.

Macaroni and other protesters have been updating the public from the tarmac of the Lagos House of Assembly with tweets and videos.

“To everyone that stepped out and those that are still here, to everyone lending their voices to this cause, I hope and pray we get a better Nigeria! It’s been a long time coming!! We definitely deserve better!!,” Mr. Macaroni shared.

“Are you there??? It’s 4:00am!!! We are still here! We deserve better!!! #EndSARS #ALutaContinua.

“This is a struggle for our lives ooo! Leaders like Falz, Runtown and other hardworking youths have set the ball rolling. Let us gather ourselves and keep the ball rolling. It could be me or you tomorrow!! #EndSars #AlutaContinua,” he also tweeted.

Shortly before midnight, the protesters tweeted that the lights surrounding the Assembly complex had been switched off in a bid to disperse and imperil them.

However, the protesters remained undeterred, setting up tents and braving the mosquito bites and the perilous darkness where miscreants and robbers often lurk in the shadows.

Lagos Speaker Mudashiru Obasa, would later address the protesters and tender an apology.

Police brutality has been a perennial concern in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country and largest economy.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has assured Nigerians that the issue is being addressed and that the police force will be reformed, but the excessive show of force on the streets and extra-judicial killings from police personnel haven't abated since Osinbajo first made the promise two years ago.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has also just reeled out new restrictions for the rogue Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit.

But Nigerians are adamant that they have been here before and that nothing will really change in a country where corruption has permeated every facet of known life.

The Lagos protesters have vowed to continue this morning, Friday, October 9, 2020, until their demands are met or until they receive some firm assurance.