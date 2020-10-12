Nigeria music star, Davido is set to meet the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu over the #EndSars protest.

According to the music star who is currently in Abuja, he will be hoping to meet the IG alongside his colleagues in the industry on Monday, October 12, 2020.

"I am meeting with the inspector general of police tomorrow 10 am .... all my colleagues if u can get to Abuja 2moro before 10 am and follow me to the meeting! It would mean a lot," he tweeted on Sunday night.

However, some concerned Nigerians have warned the music star to be wary of meeting the police authority alone.

According to them, the protesters do not need anybody to represent them behind closed doors.

In his response, the singer said he would return to Lagos if the planned meeting is held behind closed doors.

Davido arrived in Abuja on Sunday, October 11, and joined the #EndSars protest in the nation's capital.

He didn't just protest as he helped secure the release of some of the protesters who had been arrested by the police authority.

The music star joins the list of celebrities who have come out to lead or join the #EndSars protests across the country and abroad.

Nigerian music superstar Wizkid on Sunday, October, 11, joined hundreds of Nigerians to protest in London for the same campaign.