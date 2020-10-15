On October 14, 2020, maligned Nigerian superstar took to his Twitter account and tweeted his thoughts on solutions as regards the anti-SARS protests in Lagos.

The Grammy-nominated artists wrote, "It’s a great morning to demand for institutional reform in Nigeria. No reason why a sergeant on the police force earns 50/60k ($127) a month with no benefits! It doesn’t help our plight. #SARSMUSTEND."

This comes after his open letter on the issue after days of silence due to his mom's surgery. He has also taken to Lagos Billboards to support the cause.