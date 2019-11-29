B-Red is probably the happiest guy on earth at the moment as he has welcomed a baby with his girlfriend.

The music star announced the arrival of the baby via his Instagram page on Friday, November 29, 2019, with a photo of the baby. He went on to reveal the name of his son, Jordan Adeleke.

"I WELCOME MY SON JORDAN ADETAYO OSHIOKE ADELEKE @thefaithjohnson_ YOU CARRIED MY BABY FOR 9 MONTHS,I LOVE YOU WIFEYYY 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙏🏾🔥💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽❤️❤️," he captioned the photo.

Congratulations to B-red and his girlfriend on the arrival of their bundle of joy from all of us at Pulse.

Congratulations to B-red and his girlfriend on the arrival of their bundle of joy from all of us at Pulse. [Instagram/Bred]

It is raining babies in the Adeleke household as Davido recently welcomed his baby with fiancee, Chioma in London.

Davido welcomes baby boy with fiancée, Chioma

Davido welcomes first son and child with Chioma {Twitter/iam_davido]

Announcing the birth of his son on Sunday, October 20, 2019, via Twitter, the 26-year-old singer calls his fiancee, Chioma, a strong wife. The pop star also revealed the name of the child as David Adedeji Adeleke Jr.

“Omoba ti de!!! David Adedeji Adeleke Jr I !! D prince is here!!!! 20 – 10 – 2019 !!! Love you, my strong wife!!! I love you!!!!! ❤️💕,” the excited father tweeted.

Davido and Chioma Instagram

In the late hours of Saturday, October 19, 2019, Davido announced that he was in the delivery room on Twitter. Davido formally proposed to Chioma in September at a dinner held in a London restaurant.