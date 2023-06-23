ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Simi opens up about motherhood challenges, two-year struggle

Anna Ajayi

The singer is finding a balance between her career and being a mother.

Simi has never been heartbroken
Simi has never been heartbroken

Recommended articles

In an exclusive interview with Cool FM, the artist shared her experiences of embracing the role of a mother while trying to maintain her career.

Simi expressed her awe and joy in becoming a mother, describing it as the most amazing thing she has ever done.

However, she admitted feeling vulnerable at times as she embarked on this new chapter of her life. It was only when her daughter, Adejare, reached the age of two that the singer started to rediscover herself and regain her sense of identity.

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked about her little bundle of joy, Simi replied, "Oh my god, she is one of the most interesting people already. It is a lot of things at the same time, and I feel like the more time I spend as a mom, my feelings about it evolve."

Simi further explained the transformative process she underwent as a mother, stating, "2 years later after I had my child, I started to see myself a little more. When I say see myself, I mean notice myself, like oh you're still there. It's like the tunnel vision became wider, and I was able to see and experience myself a little bit more. And so it can make you really vulnerable, but it's such a beautiful thing. That's the most incredible thing I have ever done, and every day I am grateful to have that opportunity. But it's not easy."

The Duduke crooner emphasised the challenging yet rewarding aspects of motherhood. She highlighted the sacrifices she had to make and the evolution of her feelings as a mother, acknowledging that each person's experience is unique.

Now in her third year of parenthood, Simi is finding a balance between her career and being a mother.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is evident that the past two years have been transformative for the artist, both personally and professionally.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a celebrity content writer known for her insightful contributions in the field. She brings a unique perspective to the world of celebrities and entertainment.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Wizkid speaks on how blessed he feels to be a father

Wizkid speaks on how blessed he feels to be a father

Fast-rising Afrobeats sensation LB dazzles on captivating new single 'Mula'

Fast-rising Afrobeats sensation LB dazzles on captivating new single 'Mula'

Simi opens up about motherhood challenges, two-year struggle

Simi opens up about motherhood challenges, two-year struggle

Chocolate City stars Major AJ & Blaqbonez partner for new single 'My Own'

Chocolate City stars Major AJ & Blaqbonez partner for new single 'My Own'

Fireboy drops exciting new single 'YAWA'

Fireboy drops exciting new single 'YAWA'

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Harrysong releases new album 'God Amongst Men'

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Harrysong releases new album 'God Amongst Men'

Alternative music star Lady Donli empowers women with new single 'My Ability'

Alternative music star Lady Donli empowers women with new single 'My Ability'

Mohbad & Bella Shmurda partner for new exciting song 'Pariwo'

Mohbad & Bella Shmurda partner for new exciting song 'Pariwo'

Wizkid is set to drop a new single, discloses next album is ready

Wizkid is set to drop a new single, discloses next album is ready

Pulse Sports

Roma boss Jose Mourinho RESIGNS from UEFA after 4-game ban

Roma boss Jose Mourinho RESIGNS from UEFA after 4-game ban

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Yvonne Nelson has cut ties with her mum [Nydjlive]

Yvonne Nelson cuts ties with mother over paternity fraud

Reality TV star Nengi Thompson has a new tattoo [Instagram/NengiOfficial]

Reality TV star Nengi shows off new butt cheek tattoo

Yvonne Nelson claims Iyanya cheated on her with Tonto Dikeh

Yvonne Nelson claims Iyanya cheated on her with Tonto Dikeh

Odumodublvck narrates his ordeal during surgery [Instagram]

I had 16 stitches, almost died during mouth surgery - Odumodublvck