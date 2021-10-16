Simi starts #Nobodylikewoman challenge, other women join in

Simi starts off the challenge with the words, “How can she ask for that money, is she not pregnant?” written on her back, a sign of possible exploitation or being underpaid.

Different celebrities talk about the stigmas and narratives they have to deal with in sober-looking black and white pictures.

Osas Ighodaro had the words, “She’s a mother, she should stay at home.” Probably referencing the reason for her divorce from Gbenga Ajibade.

Tonto Dikeh has a shirt that says; "This one she no fit stay for man house.” About her divorce from Olakunle Churchill and her failed relationship with Prince Kpokpogri and other failed relationships.

Adesua Etomi-Wellington's photo reads; “Is she pregnant yet?” talking about the anticipation and rumours that surrounded her not getting pregnant on time.

Annie Idibia joins the challenge; hers talks about not having a male child, being talentless and using her husband's name.

Temi Otedola had the words, “Talentless and overrated.” written on her two arms, a jab she got when she realized her fashion line.

Other women and celebrities join and chime in with names they have been called and remarks made about them.