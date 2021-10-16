Monday, October 11, 2021, is the International Day of the Girl Child and it seems appropriate to shine the light on the discrimination women face. Singer, Simi does this under the tag, #Nobodylikewoman.
Simi starts #Nobodylikewoman challenge, other women join in
Simi in a series of pictures on her Instagram is pointing to the marginalization and discrimination that women face in society.
Simi starts off the challenge with the words, “How can she ask for that money, is she not pregnant?” written on her back, a sign of possible exploitation or being underpaid.
Different celebrities talk about the stigmas and narratives they have to deal with in sober-looking black and white pictures.
Osas Ighodaro had the words, “She’s a mother, she should stay at home.” Probably referencing the reason for her divorce from Gbenga Ajibade.
Tonto Dikeh has a shirt that says; "This one she no fit stay for man house.” About her divorce from Olakunle Churchill and her failed relationship with Prince Kpokpogri and other failed relationships.
Adesua Etomi-Wellington's photo reads; “Is she pregnant yet?” talking about the anticipation and rumours that surrounded her not getting pregnant on time.
Annie Idibia joins the challenge; hers talks about not having a male child, being talentless and using her husband's name.
Temi Otedola had the words, “Talentless and overrated.” written on her two arms, a jab she got when she realized her fashion line.
Other women and celebrities join and chime in with names they have been called and remarks made about them.
The message of this tag and challenge is important, it highlights how cruel we can be in our criticism and judgment of others based on social, cultural or other biases. The challenge led to the debut of her new single, 'Woman'.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng