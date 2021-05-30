RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Simi gave birth to herself'-Simi and Adekunle Gold stun Twitter as they reveal the face of her look-alike daughter for the first time

Authors:

Steve Dede

The couple's daughter looks so much like Simi, and Twitter can't stop talking about it.

Simi for the first time revealed the face of her daughter Adejare (Instagram/Simi)

Music couple Simi and Adekunle Gold have stunned Twitter with photos of their daughter Adejare.

For the first time, Simi and Gold unveiled the face of their daughter, whom they welcomed a year ago in 2020.

The music couple has in the past shared Adejare's photos, but they had always kept her face away from the focus.

But the to mark her one-year birthday, the couple revealed the face of their daughter in some professional photos.

Adejare bears a striking resemblance to her mum Simi and Twitter won't stop talking about it.

Simi became a trending item on Twitter on Sunday, May 30, 2021, after the couple dropped the photos.

Simi became a trending item on Twitter as Nigerians reacted to the photos of her daughter who looks like her
Simi became a trending item on Twitter as Nigerians reacted to the photos of her daughter who looks like her Twitter

Simi and Adekunle Gold have been together years before they became famous. They got married in January 2019 and welcomed their daughter the following year.

