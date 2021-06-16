RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Simi says she is not pregnant

Odion Okonofua

We aren't getting a remix of 'Duduke' for now.

Music star Simi and her daughter Deja [Instagram/SymplySimi]

Nigerian singer Simi has debunked the rumours that she is pregnant for her second child.

The music star made this known via her Instagram Stories after sharing a photo of her daughter.

Some fans and followers speculated that the posture of her daughter in the photo, suggested that she was pregnant again. In her response, she denied the pregnancy insinuation.

Simi's daughter photo causing the pregnancy rumours [Instagram/SymplySimi]
Simi's daughter photo causing the pregnancy rumours [Instagram/SymplySimi] Pulse Nigeria

"Lot of people saying babies do this when their mom is pregnant. She did that six months ago too, and I ain't seen no baby. Don't let me block you ok?" she wrote.

Simi debunks the pregnancy rumours [Instagram/SymplySimi]
Simi debunks the pregnancy rumours [Instagram/SymplySimi] Pulse Nigeria

Simi and Adekunle Gold got married in 2019 and welcomed their first child together the following year.

