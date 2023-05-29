The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Sheggz surprises girlfriend, Bella with a trip to the Maldives

Anna Ajayi

The ex-BBN 'Level Up' housemate is truly levelling up the love bar.

Sheggz being a complete romantic [Twitter]
Sheggz being a complete romantic [Twitter]

Recommended articles

In a grand gesture of love, the reality TV star whisked his partner away on a romantic trip to the Maldives and as an added touch, presented her with a stunning gift—a set of exquisite Van Cleef pearls.

Bella took to her Instagram story to share the beautiful moment when Sheggz surprised her.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the video clip, her genuine surprise and joy are evident as she entered a room filled with red roses and balloons.

Sheggz surprises girlfriend Bella on her birthday [Instagram]
Sheggz surprises girlfriend Bella on her birthday [Instagram] Pulse Nigeria

This gesture from Sheggz appears to be a heartfelt response to Bella's birthday surprise for him the previous year.

During Sheggz's 28th birthday celebration in November 2022, Bella organized a surprise birthday bash for him where she poured out her feelings to him in front of their friends and loved ones, expressing her understanding of him despite any misconceptions others may have had.

Bella emphasized that their connection and mutual understanding were what truly mattered to her. “The world might misunderstand you but I understand you and that’s all that matters”, she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Expressing her gratitude for his presence in her life, Bella revealed that she had never experienced such profound love before. She commended Sheggz for his genuine and caring nature, acknowledging him as loving.

In her words: “Thanks for all that you do. Thanks for being a lovely person. I have never felt loved like this in my life. I have never met someone as genuine as you. You are so loving and caring. Thank you for everything”.

Bella and Sheggz's love story began during their time as housemates on the Ex-Big Brother Naija 'Level Up' Season 7.

Their connection blossomed within the confines of the reality show. Following their departure from the program, the love between Bella and Sheggz has continued to flourish amidst a few obstacles.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a celebrity content writer known for her insightful contributions in the field. She brings a unique perspective to the world of celebrities and entertainment.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sheggz surprises girlfriend, Bella with a trip to the Maldives

Sheggz surprises girlfriend, Bella with a trip to the Maldives

Bolanle Austin-Peters teases her new film 'House of Ga'a'

Bolanle Austin-Peters teases her new film 'House of Ga'a'

Toyin Abraham attends inauguration dinner amidst backlash from fans

Toyin Abraham attends inauguration dinner amidst backlash from fans

Buhari confers Kunle Afolayan, Charles Opaleke, A.Y with national award

Buhari confers Kunle Afolayan, Charles Opaleke, A.Y with national award

Multiple award winning filmmaker Elvis Chucks wins 3rd AMVCA with 'Jewel'

Multiple award winning filmmaker Elvis Chucks wins 3rd AMVCA with 'Jewel'

Buhari confers Davido with national award

Buhari confers Davido with national award

'When It Blooms' is the long-awaited manifestation of Nonso Amadi's abilities

'When It Blooms' is the long-awaited manifestation of Nonso Amadi's abilities

5 classic Nigerian shows that kept us glued to our TVs

5 classic Nigerian shows that kept us glued to our TVs

7 Nollywood movies that scream childhood nostalgia, according to ChatGPT

7 Nollywood movies that scream childhood nostalgia, according to ChatGPT

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Davido and his wife, Chioma [TheNiche]

Marrying Chioma was the best decision I ever made - Davido

The actor featured in over one hundred movies before his demise.

Veteran Nollywood actor Adewale Adeyemo is dead

Nigerian singer 2Face & his wife actress Annie Idibia

'2Baba didn't irresponsibly father multiple children,' Annie Idibia defends husband

Nigerian chef & new Guiness World Record holder Hilda Baci

Hilda Baci spends ₦1.1 million on brunch with friends, fans react