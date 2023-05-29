Sheggz surprises girlfriend, Bella with a trip to the Maldives

In a grand gesture of love, the reality TV star whisked his partner away on a romantic trip to the Maldives and as an added touch, presented her with a stunning gift—a set of exquisite Van Cleef pearls.

Bella took to her Instagram story to share the beautiful moment when Sheggz surprised her.

In the video clip, her genuine surprise and joy are evident as she entered a room filled with red roses and balloons.

This gesture from Sheggz appears to be a heartfelt response to Bella's birthday surprise for him the previous year.

During Sheggz's 28th birthday celebration in November 2022, Bella organized a surprise birthday bash for him where she poured out her feelings to him in front of their friends and loved ones, expressing her understanding of him despite any misconceptions others may have had.

Bella emphasized that their connection and mutual understanding were what truly mattered to her. “The world might misunderstand you but I understand you and that’s all that matters”, she said.

Expressing her gratitude for his presence in her life, Bella revealed that she had never experienced such profound love before. She commended Sheggz for his genuine and caring nature, acknowledging him as loving.

In her words: “Thanks for all that you do. Thanks for being a lovely person. I have never felt loved like this in my life. I have never met someone as genuine as you. You are so loving and caring. Thank you for everything”.

Bella and Sheggz's love story began during their time as housemates on the Ex-Big Brother Naija 'Level Up' Season 7.