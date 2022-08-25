Bella has once again shared the how intense her feelings are for co-housemate Sheggz. In a recent chat with Doyin, the housemate revealed that she cared for the footballer enough to lose out on the chance to win the season's grand prize.
BBNaija 7: I don't care if Sheggz is all I leave the house with - Bella
The season's official lovebirds recently got into trouble with Biggie for sabotaging their teammates during a task.
"I can't hide my feelings anymore, I actually really like this guy I don't care about what anybody says. I don't care about whatever Big Brother will say about us tomorrow or anything. The only thing is I will change a little bit. When it comes to tasks, I will concentrate on tasks...I really cannot hide my feelings anymore...Even if its this relationship I take away from this house, I don't mind," Bella said.
Bella got knocked during her Wednesday diary session after she tried to apologize to Big Brother on Sheggz' behalf. Biggie did not find her message appropriate and queried who made her his spokesperson.
Recall that the lovebirds also got in trouble on Tuesday after Big Brother issued them a stern warning for refusing to pull their weight into their task and sabotaging their teammates because they were not paired together.
