Seun Kuti slams Buhari's critics for accepting national awards

Recently, President Muhammadu Buhari honoured 339 notable Nigerians with national awards as he concludes his tenure.

Among the recipients were popular musician Davido, and three prominent Nigerian filmmakers - Kunle Afolayan, Charles Opaleke, and Ayodeji Richard Makun, better known as A.Y.

Kuti, has vehemently condemned these individuals for accepting the awards, taking to his Instagram page to question the consistency of their beliefs and ridicule them for their perceived double standards.

He firmly believes that Buhari's administration is among the worst the country has ever witnessed and should not be supported.

Kuti questioned the integrity of those who criticise the government relentlessly yet willingly accept accolades from the same administration.

He wondered why no one would reject the awards on principle, or if they believed that Buhari had truly become a changed leader.

In his own words, “Half of the people criticising this government as the worst thing ever deh go collect award for Abuja from the same government? No one will reject it on principle? Or Buhari don legit? Make una tell me o.”

He captioned his post with the following statement, "Next 3 1/2 years now we start the same dance again. What do you stand for? #Mafo!! #standwellwell."

Seun Kuti, born Oluseun Anikulapo Kuti, is a Nigerian musician, singer, and the youngest son of the legendary Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti.