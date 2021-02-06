Nigerian rapper Sanni Goriola also known as Lil Frosh has been arrested by the Lagos police over allegations of domestic violence.

Lil Frosh allegedly assaulted his girlfriend back in 2020.

According to a report, the up and coming rapper was invited by the police on Thursday, February 4, 2021, and has since remained in custody.

Lil Frosh was accused of recording his girlfriend naked while he assaults [Instagram/LilFrosh]

It would be recalled that the rapper was called out by his girlfriend's manager and brother back in 2020 for assaulting his sister.

According to him, the rapper is alleged to have a thing for coming back to beg Camille after beating her.

Michael went on to share photos of Camille's badly bruised face after she was allegedly beaten to a pulp by the rapper.

Gift Camilla gives a detailed account of how Lil Frosh assaulted her [Instagram/LnilFrosh] [KemiFilani]

Following the allegation levelled against him, his now-former record label, DMW, terminated his contract.

The rapper has on several occasions denied assaulting his girlfriend.