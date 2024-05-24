ADVERTISEMENT
Queen & Lord Lamba's child custody hearing adjourned over his absence in court

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Recall that Lord Lamba requested full custody for their daughter in February 2024.

Lord Lamba and Queen Mercy are currently in a custody battle for their daughter Princess Kielah
On May 23, 2024, a magistrate court in Lagos adjourned the child custody proceedings between Queen Mercy and Lord Lamba to July 18, 2024, for hearing.

According to reports, neither Lord Lamba nor his lawyers showed up at the hearing. A representative for Lord Lamba who was present told the court she was unsure why the skit maker did not show up.

“Today was the court hearing and Queen was there but her baby daddy didn’t show up. His lawyer didn’t come. Instead, he sent his assistant to represent him. Because he didn’t appear in court, his lawyer requested a new date, so it was adjourned to 18th of July for hearing," said a source to Instablog.

Queen Mercy Atang and Princess Kielah in their blue gowns [Instagram/Queen Mercy Atang]
Recall, in December 2022, Queen took to Instagram to announce her pregnancy but did not reveal the identity of the father. Following her announcement, reports claimed that Lord Lamba is the father, but neither she nor Lamba confirmed this at the time.

On February 29, 2024, the same day that Queen Mercy announced her engagement to David Oyekanmi, Lord Lamba confirmed that he was Keilah's father by posting pictures of him and the baby girl. He also posted a page of Keilah's international passport, showing her last name was the same as his.

At the beginning of March, a petition dated February 16, 2024, circulated online. The petition was addressed to the Family Court of Lagos State in Ikeja, and in it, Lord Lamba requested custody of their daughter on claims that he was denied access to Keilah despite consistently paying child support.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

