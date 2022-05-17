RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Pulse List: 7 BBNaija housemates that have received car gifts after show

Authors:

Odion Okonofua
These die-hard fans have done some of the most unimaginable things to spoil their faves. [Instagram/TheDorathyBachor] [Instagram/SymplyTacha] [Instagram/NeoAkpofure]
These die-hard fans have done some of the most unimaginable things to spoil their faves. [Instagram/TheDorathyBachor] [Instagram/SymplyTacha] [Instagram/NeoAkpofure]

For every housemate who has taken part in that show, one thing is for sure - a die-hard fan base that can go the extra mile for them.

Recommended articles

These die-hard fans have done some of the most unimaginable things to spoil their faves.

From pretty expensive gifts to cult-like followership on social media, it is almost impossible not to fancy the idea of taking part in the reality TV show.

On our listicle today, we will be looking at seven housemates who were gifted with cars by their fans after their appearance in the show.

1 Bam Bam

Bam Bam [BammyBestowed]
Bam Bam [BammyBestowed] Pulse Nigeria

Bam Bam wasn't exactly the biggest star to come out from the third season of the reality TV show, but her fans were solid. They kept her in the house for a long period.

She joined the first set of reality TV stars who received expensive gifts from their fans. She was gifted with a Honda Crosstour on her birthday back in 2019.

2 Tacha

Reality TV star Tacha [Instagram/SymplyTacha]
Reality TV star Tacha [Instagram/SymplyTacha] Pulse Nigeria

One of the most controversial housemates to have ever graced Big Brother Naija is Tacha. Her stay in the house was not only interesting and entertaining but marred by drama. While many thought it was bad for her brand, it won her so many fans.

On her birthday back in 2019, she was gifted a Mercedes Benz by her fans. The following year, they spoiled her with a van for her delivery business. Tacha has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of a loyal fan base.

3 Dorathy

Reality TV star Dorathy Bachor [Instagram/DorathyBachor]
Reality TV star Dorathy Bachor [Instagram/DorathyBachor] Pulse Nigeria

Every season of Big Brother Naija has had that one housemate everyone just loves for no reason. Dorathy was that housemate in the fifth season of the reality show.

She was loved in the house and more outside the house. It didn't come as a surprise when her fans gifted her a Mercedes Benz CLA 250 gift on her birthday.

4 Laycon

Nigerian reality TV star Laycon [Instagram/ItsLaycon]
Nigerian reality TV star Laycon [Instagram/ItsLaycon] Pulse Nigeria

Laycon was already a fave by the second week in the fifth season of the reality TV show. He already had a song that was doing well before coming on the show. That won him many fans over.

It wasn't a surprise when he became the season's winner. On his 27th birthday, his fans surprised him with a very expensive Mercedes Benz car.

5 Saskay

BBNaija season six housemate Saskay [Instagram/officialsaskay]
BBNaija season six housemate Saskay [Instagram/officialsaskay] Pulse Nigeria

Saskay's stay in Big Brother's house during the sixth season was filled with many interesting moments. She was caught in a triangle with two other housemates. It was interesting to watch the reserved lady make the men go crazy over her.

While she was being Saskay in the house, her fan base grew sporadically. On her 22nd birthday, her fans spoiled her with a Mercedes Benz car gift and other mouth-watering gifts.

6 Liquorose

Reality TV star Liqurose [Instagram/Liquorose]
Reality TV star Liqurose [Instagram/Liquorose] Pulse Nigeria

Another reality TV star that has won the heart of millions of viewers of the reality TV show is Liquorose. The professional dancer turned reality TV star stole the hearts of many during her time in the sixth season of the reality TV show.

Little wonder on her 27th birthday she was treated to some of the most beautiful gifts from her die-hard fans. Liquorose was gifted a Mercedes Benz car by her fans.

7 Neo

Reality TV sta Neo Akpofure [Instagram/NeoAkpofure]
Reality TV sta Neo Akpofure [Instagram/NeoAkpofure] Pulse Nigeria

Unarguably one of the most intriguing characters to have graced the reality TV show since its inception. Neo Akpofure was the content his fans signed up for on the show.

To appreciate him, they rewarded the reality TV star with a Mercedes Benz car on his birthday. That wasn't all as they splashed an extra N2M cash on the former cab driver.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Pulse List: 7 BBNaija housemates that have received car gifts after show

Pulse List: 7 BBNaija housemates that have received car gifts after show

J'Dess links up with The Cavemen, Waje, Zoro and Selebobo for 'Chi Efo' visuals

J'Dess links up with The Cavemen, Waje, Zoro and Selebobo for 'Chi Efo' visuals

Kizz Daniel’s “Buga featuring Tekno Debuts at No. 1, Camidoh’s “Sugarcane (Remix) Rises to No. 4

Kizz Daniel’s “Buga” featuring Tekno Debuts at No. 1, Camidoh’s “Sugarcane (Remix)” Rises to No. 4

Mac Miller's drug dealer sentenced to 17 years in prison over fatal overdose

Mac Miller's drug dealer sentenced to 17 years in prison over fatal overdose

‘Smart Money Woman’ season 2 to begin filming in June [Exclusive]

‘Smart Money Woman’ season 2 to begin filming in June [Exclusive]

BBNaija's Saskay gets Mercedes Benz car gift from fans on birthday

BBNaija's Saskay gets Mercedes Benz car gift from fans on birthday

Kehinde Bankole reveals what it takes to be successful in Nollywood

Kehinde Bankole reveals what it takes to be successful in Nollywood

Nollywood actor Leo Mezie is dead

Nollywood actor Leo Mezie is dead

Zadok, Progress emerge Top 2 Nigerian Idol finalists

Zadok, Progress emerge Top 2 Nigerian Idol finalists

Trending

Yul Edochie's 1st wife finally breaks silence, speaks against polygamy

May Edochie and her hubby, Yul [Instagram/MayYulEdochie]

Ifuennada's N58M dress and the many lies celebrities tell [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Big Brother Naija reality TV star Ifuennada [Instagram/Ifuennada]

'She didn't wash her undies for 3 days' - Nkechi Blessing's ex reveals why he broke up with her

Nkechi Blessing and Opeyemi Falegan tied the knot in 2020. [Instagram/NkechiBlessingSunday]

'Leave my a*s alone' - Adunni Ade calls out colleagues body-shaming her

Nollywood actress Adunni Ade [Instagram/IamAdunniAde]