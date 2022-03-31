BBNaija's Liquorose receives Mercedes Benz, N14.5M gifts from fans on birthday

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Roseline Afije also known as Liquorose turned 27 on Wed, March 31, 2022.

Reality TV star Liqurose [Instagram/Liquorose]

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Liquorose has received a Mercedes Benz car gift from her fans on her birthday.

The reality TV star who turned 27 on Thursday, March 31, 2022, was also presented with two cheques with the total sum of N14.5M from her fans popularly known as Liquolions.

While receiving the gifts, a visibly excited Liquorose could not hide her joy as she checked out the white Mercedes Benz car gift.

She also took out time to take photos with her fans as they presented the cheques.

That wasn't all, as the fans also paid for a billboard in one of the busy areas of Lagos for the professional dancer.

The reality TV star joins the list of celebrities especially former housemates of Big Brother Naija who have been gifted with cars on their birthdays.

From Bam Bam to Tacha, and Dorathy, the list of reality TV stars whose fans have gone out of their way to spoil them with expensive gifts appears to be growing.

Liquorose was the runner-up during the sixth season of the most popular reality TV show in the country.

