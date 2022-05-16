BBNaija's Saskay gets Mercedes Benz car gift from fans on birthday

A visibly excited Saskay took to her Instagram Live as she a video of the red exotic car gift.

Saskay is the latest reality to be gifted with a car.

It would be recalled that her fellow season six housemate, Liquorose was also gifted with a Mercedes Benz on her birthday.

The reality TV star joins the list of celebrities especially former housemates of Big Brother Naija who have been gifted with cars on their birthdays.

From Bam Bam to Tacha, and Dorathy, the list of reality TV stars whose fans have gone out of their way to spoil them with expensive gifts appears to be growing.