BBNaija's Saskay gets Mercedes Benz car gift from fans on birthday

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Saska has been gifted with a Mercedes Benz car for her birthday.
The reality TV star who turned 22 on Monday, May 16, 2022, was presented with the surprise gift by her fans.
A visibly excited Saskay took to her Instagram Live as she a video of the red exotic car gift.
Saskay is the latest reality to be gifted with a car.
It would be recalled that her fellow season six housemate, Liquorose was also gifted with a Mercedes Benz on her birthday.
The reality TV star joins the list of celebrities especially former housemates of Big Brother Naija who have been gifted with cars on their birthdays.
From Bam Bam to Tacha, and Dorathy, the list of reality TV stars whose fans have gone out of their way to spoil them with expensive gifts appears to be growing.
Liquorose was the runner-up during the sixth season of the most popular reality TV show in the country.
