RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

BBNaija's Saskay gets Mercedes Benz car gift from fans on birthday

Saskay for Fashion Bomb Daily [Fashionbombdaily]
Saskay for Fashion Bomb Daily [Fashionbombdaily]

The reality TV star who turned 22 on Monday, May 16, 2022, was presented with the surprise gift by her fans.

Recommended articles

A visibly excited Saskay took to her Instagram Live as she a video of the red exotic car gift.

Saskay is the latest reality to be gifted with a car.

It would be recalled that her fellow season six housemate, Liquorose was also gifted with a Mercedes Benz on her birthday.

The reality TV star joins the list of celebrities especially former housemates of Big Brother Naija who have been gifted with cars on their birthdays.

From Bam Bam to Tacha, and Dorathy, the list of reality TV stars whose fans have gone out of their way to spoil them with expensive gifts appears to be growing.

Liquorose was the runner-up during the sixth season of the most popular reality TV show in the country.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija's Saskay gets Mercedes Benz car gift from fans on birthday

BBNaija's Saskay gets Mercedes Benz car gift from fans on birthday

Kehinde Bankole reveals what it takes to be successful in Nollywood

Kehinde Bankole reveals what it takes to be successful in Nollywood

Nollywood actor Leo Mezie is dead

Nollywood actor Leo Mezie is dead

Zadok, Progress emerge Top 2 Nigerian Idol finalists

Zadok, Progress emerge Top 2 Nigerian Idol finalists

‘Bridgerton’ season 3 takes surprising new twist, deviates from book order

‘Bridgerton’ season 3 takes surprising new twist, deviates from book order

AMVCA8 Trailblazer Teniola Aladese recounts getting tricked to attend award

AMVCA8 Trailblazer Teniola Aladese recounts getting tricked to attend award

Davido is standing strong in his newest single feat: The samples

Davido is standing strong in his newest single feat: The samples

On 'Loving You' Zinoleesky continues his fantastic musical run

On 'Loving You' Zinoleesky continues his fantastic musical run

Majid Michel confesses to stealing Taxi driver's money to pay him

Majid Michel confesses to stealing Taxi driver's money to pay him

Trending

Singer Stephanie Otobo drags Apostle Johnson Suleman again, shares d*ck photos on Twitter

Apostle Johnson Suleman and Stephanie Otobo [Instagram/ApostleJohnsonSuleman] [Instagram/StephanieOtobo]

Yul Edochie's 1st wife finally breaks silence, speaks against polygamy

May Edochie and her hubby, Yul [Instagram/MayYulEdochie]

'She didn't wash her undies for 3 days' - Nkechi Blessing's ex reveals why he broke up with her

Nkechi Blessing and Opeyemi Falegan tied the knot in 2020. [Instagram/NkechiBlessingSunday]

Davido celebrates 2nd daughter's birthday in grand style

Davido celebrates his second daughter on her fifth birthday [Instagram/LapluBella]