BBNaija's Neo gets Mercedes Benz gift from fans on his birthday
Neo joins the list of reality TV stars who have been gifted with cars on their birthdays.
Recommended articles
The reality TV star who recently turned 27 was also gifted N2M.
In a series of photos shared on social media, the reality TV star was spotted receiving the gifts from his loyal fans.
Neo got a Mercedes Benz car gift from his fans.
Neo joins the list of reality TV stars who have been gifted with cars on their birthdays.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng