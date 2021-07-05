RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

BBNaija's Neo gets Mercedes Benz gift from fans on his birthday

Neo joins the list of reality TV stars who have been gifted with cars on their birthdays.

Neo Akpofure

Former housemate of Nigeria's reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Neo, has gotten a car gift from his fans for his birthday.

The reality TV star who recently turned 27 was also gifted N2M.

In a series of photos shared on social media, the reality TV star was spotted receiving the gifts from his loyal fans.

Neo got a Mercedes Benz car gift from his fans.

From Bam Bam, Laycon to Tacha, the list of reality TV stars whose fans have gone out of their way to spoil them with expensive gifts appears to be growing.

