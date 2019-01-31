In the wake of the assault on 'Empire' star, Jussie Smollett, the police have released photos of two people of interest who might have questions to answer.

PEOPLE reports that the police has released photographs of two people they wish to question in relation to the alleged assault on Jussie Smollett.

The Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi released an update on the case, revealing how investigators have acquired footage that could lead to the arrests of the Empire actor’s assailants.

“Photos of people of interest who were in area of the alleged assault & battery of Empire cast member,” Guglielmi tweeted on Wednesday evening alongside the photos of the figures, both wearing dark clothing, walking side-by-side.

“While video does not capture an encounter, detectives are taking this development seriously & wish to question individuals as more cameras are being reviewed," he also tweeted.

This is coming less than 48 hours after the popular was attacked on a subway in Chicago while on his way to get food. It was reported that he was attacked by two masked men.

Jussie Smollett hospitalised after reportedly being injured in homophobic attack

Jussie Smollett has been hospitalised after he was reportedly injured by two men in what looks like a homophobic attack.b According to TMZ, the 'Empire' star arrived in Chicago from New York late Monday. He went to a Subway around 2 am because he was hungry. When he walked out someone yelled, “Aren’t you that f***ot Empire n****?”

There were reportedly two white men wearing ski masks that viciously attacked Jussie as he fought back. He reportedly suffered a fractured rib, and the attackers put a rope around his neck and poured bleach on him as they yelled, “This is MAGA country.”

Jussie is presently at Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he is currently receiving treatments. It was also reported that Jussie had declined extra security from FOX following initial threat messages received.