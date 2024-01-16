ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

People used to question if I was Yoruba or Igbo - Yemi Alade

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

"I was not aware of the cultural differences until later," the singer said.

Yemi Alade's dad was what she called a 'disciplinarian' [Instagram/Yemi Alade]
Yemi Alade's dad was what she called a 'disciplinarian' [Instagram/Yemi Alade]

Recommended articles

The performing artist recently was a guest on the latest episode of the podcaast, Tea with Tay Podcast, where she candidly shared insights into her personal life. With a smile on her face, she described what it was like living in a blended family with a Yoruba father and an Igbo mother.

To her, home was simply home, and her parents were just "mum and dad." Growing up in what she called a "shielded" environment, young Yemi Alade did not realise the cultural disparity between her parents. At the time, she said she was completely unaware of the stream of differences between both cultures outside her home.

ADVERTISEMENT

She began, "I didn't know that there was a difference growing up. First of all, I just had my mum and my dad. We were one of those families that had uncles, aunties, and cousins living with us. My dad was that kind of person, so we had people around."

Continuing, she recalled how people outside tried to categorise her into either ethnic groups and not always in the nicest ways.

"I was not aware of the cultural differences until later, especially when people started arguing if I was Yoruba or Igbo. Some people would say 'Omo Yoruba' or 'Omo Igbo,' and it wasn't said as a compliment. That's when I noticed that there was a difference in cultures, and being born into a Yoruba and Igbo family isn't so common. But one thing I got to enjoy about being in a multicultural family is the food. I get to eat both Igbo and Yoruba delicacies," she added.

The singer attributed her deep appreciation for cultures and Africa to coming from her blended home.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

People used to question if I was Yoruba or Igbo - Yemi Alade

People used to question if I was Yoruba or Igbo - Yemi Alade

A selection of the best Nigerian album covers of 2023

A selection of the best Nigerian album covers of 2023

Tems opens up on being bullied for how her voice sounds while grown up

Tems opens up on being bullied for how her voice sounds while grown up

Adekunle Gold features on new NBA 2K24 soundtrack

Adekunle Gold features on new NBA 2K24 soundtrack

Mo Abudu appointed Guest Programmer for Oscars organiser's Academy Museum

Mo Abudu appointed Guest Programmer for Oscars organiser's Academy Museum

Fireboy shares visuals for thrilling single 'Obaa Sima'

Fireboy shares visuals for thrilling single 'Obaa Sima'

Cynthia Morgan accuses Nigerians of bullying Mohbad's father

Cynthia Morgan accuses Nigerians of bullying Mohbad's father

Freeme Digital CEO Michael Ugwu re-elected to Merlin board

Freeme Digital CEO Michael Ugwu re-elected to Merlin board

Ayo Edebiri wins Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy at 2024 Emmys

Ayo Edebiri wins Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy at 2024 Emmys

Pulse Sports

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Funke Akindele [Instagram/funkejenifaakindele]

I don't see my past marriages as failures - actress Funke Akindele

Spyro [Instagram/Spyro]

Singer Spyro describes his spec as a 'Jesus baddie'

Black Sherif shares cakes

Blacko distributes black cakes to friends and media outlets on 22nd birthday

Tacha stated that he has a 'God Complex' (Instagram/Tacha)

BBNaija's Tacha faces backlash for shading Davido amid beef with Tiwa Savage