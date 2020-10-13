Nigerian singer Oritsefemi has continued to appeal to his wife, Nabila Fash to return home after moving out of their matrimonial home.

Fash had reportedly moved out of their matrimonial home because of his alleged infidelity.

The music star took to his Instagram page late Monday, October 12, 2020, where he penned down another apology note to his wife, Fash.

"My queen 👸🏻 kindly let's end this whole thing in peace .... you are a good person don't look at what people says to jeopardize our happiness my beautiful wife .. you know am a lovable and caring husband I will never hurt you," he wrote.

"Deep down your heart you know am not a bad person... I can never hurt you, my wife .. don't allow friends to lead you astray come back to your normal self, my love. I truly miss you.. and it's now I really needed you most, forgive and let's love lead 💕my beautiful Nabila 😍."

Oritsefemi's latest note is coming days after he wrote an apology letter to Fash while appealing to his fans to help beg his wife for her forgiveness.

The singer also accused the actress of being the evil behind the crisis in his marriage. [LoveWeddingNG] [Instagram/CarolynHutchings]

