Nigerian singer, Oritsefemi has tendered a public apology to his wife, Nabila Fash.

Fash had reportedly moved out of their matrimonial home because of his alleged infidelity.

Even though the music star did not specifically state the offense(s) he committed, he appealed to his fans to help beg his wife for her forgiveness.

The 'Double Wahala' star took to his Instagram page on Saturday, October 10, 2020, where he penned down an apology note to his wife.

"Forgive me my love 😍 I miss you daily boo... I truly miss everything about you, make una help me beg her, please... I need to enter street for this #endsars Na me really fit this sars people," he wrote.

"Na them father I be ... person gats fist him home before him focus outside. I beg my people make una beg her for me... am deeply sorry Nabila ... I love ❤️ you from the bottom of my heart 🙏."

The singer's post is coming barely 48 hours after he called out actress, Caroline Danjuma for being the brain behind the crisis in his marriage.

There were reports that the singer's wife moved out of their home because of his philandering eyes and 'womanising' lifestyle.

The actor also accused the actress of being the evil behind the crisis in his marriage. [LoveWeddingNG] [Instagram/CarolynHutchings]

Fash is reported to have moved in with her friend Danjuma at her palatial home in highbrow Banana Island, Lagos.

Oritsefemi got married to his wife, Fash in 2017 at a flamboyant wedding ceremony.