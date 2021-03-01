Nigerian singer Oritsefemi and his wife, Nabila Fash may have sparked reconciliation rumours weeks after she called him out for cheating.

Nabila Fash had called him out for bringing a woman to their matrimonial home after she left for work.

In a video shared via his Instagram Stories on Sunday, February 28, 2021, the music star was spotted having lunch with his wife.

It is not clear if the video was made before or after their social media outburst.

On Monday, February 8, Nabila hinted at another possible crisis in her already rocky marriage to Oritsefemi.

According to her, a woman went to her home to have sex while she was away at work.

In the middle of the crisis, the music star confessed to sleeping with his former manager, Lady Kara during his trips abroad.

The singer also accused the actress of being the evil behind the crisis in his marriage. [LoveWeddingNG] [Instagram/CarolynHutchings]

In 2020, Oritsefemi and his wife were embroiled in a marriage crisis drama.

It was reported that Fash moved out of their matrimonial home over Oritsefemi's infidelity.

The singer called out his wife's friend and actress, Carolina Danjuma for being the brain behind the crisis in his marriage.

After several name-callings on social media, the music star reconciled with his wife.