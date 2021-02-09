Oritsefemi has fired back at his former manager, Lady Kara, accusing her of having sex with him.

Lady Kara had revealed that Oritsefemi was cheating on his wife, Nabila Fash.

In a post shared via his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, the music star revealed that he cheated on his wife with his former manager.

Oritsefemi says he slept with his manager several times during their trips to the United Kingdom. [Instagram/Oritsefemi]

"As for you Kara hope you don confess to your friend how many times you chop her husband gbola for UK Ozuo. Such a local FESTAC girl with UK passport. Fake ass friend with her puna wen dey smell like dawa dawa. Na why men dey free am after sex," he wrote.

It would be recalled that Kara had taken to Instagram where she showed support for Oritsefemi's wife, Nabila Fash.

Oritsefemi, his wife Nabila Fash and former manager Lady Kara [LoveWeddingNG] [Instagram/TheLadyKara]

The two wrote in unison as they slammed the music star over his philandering lifestyle.

On Monday, February 8, Nabila hinted at another possible crisis in her already rocky marriage to Oritsefemi.

According to her, a woman went to her home to have sex while she was away at work.

In 2020, Oritsefemi and his wife were embroiled in a marriage crisis drama.

It was reported that Fash moved out of their matrimonial home over Oritsefemi's infidelity.

The singer called out his wife's friend and actress, Carolina Danjuma for being the brain behind the crisis in his marriage.

After several name-callings on social media, the music star reconciled with his wife.