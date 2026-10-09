Police warn churchgoers against sharing personal achievements after foiling an alleged plot by church members.

Police warn churchgoers against sharing personal achievements after foiling an alleged plot by church members.

Church members reportedly planned to kidnap Abuja prophetess after she testified about her success

Police warn churchgoers against sharing personal achievements after foiling an alleged plot by a driver, pastor’s bodyguard and others to kidnap an Abuja prophetess.

Police say four suspects allegedly plotted to kidnap an Abuja prophetess and disguise the abduction as a road accident.

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The suspects reportedly included the cleric’s driver and her church pastor’s bodyguard.

The police chief warns worshippers against publicly sharing personal achievements and urges churches to improve security.

A driver and a church pastor’s bodyguard are among four suspects arrested over an alleged plot to kidnap a female cleric in Abuja, with police saying the suspects planned to disguise the abduction as a road accident.

The suspects allegedly targeted Prophetess Elizabeth, an assistant pastor, after she shared a testimony about her personal achievements and business success during a church service.

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Deputy Commissioner of Police Adamu Muazu, who heads the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), disclosed the details on Thursday, October 8, while parading the suspects.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Adamu Muazu

According to the police, the suspects planned to attack Elizabeth after an evening church service on October 1. Their alleged plan was to use a vehicle to block or hit her car, forcing her to stop before overpowering her and taking her to a location where she would be held.

The police said intelligence about the alleged conspiracy helped officers intervene before the planned abduction could take place.

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Investigators also alleged that the suspects communicated through a WhatsApp group to coordinate the operation and made arrangements for another person to travel from Kogi State to participate in it.

A vehicle allegedly acquired for the operation was recovered, alongside a locally fabricated firearm.

The police said the suspects claimed the weapon had been purchased from a vigilante group for ₦120,000. A security uniform was also reportedly obtained as part of the preparations.

Speaking during the parade, Muazu warned churchgoers against assuming that everyone attending religious services has good intentions.

"Stop Giving Testimony of what you have achieved in life in Church, not everyone in church is a good person, They Will Kill, rob you or Kidnap You," - Intelligence Response Team https://t.co/YFLnA9fdCL — Chude (@Chude_ND1) October 8, 2026

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He said publicly discussing personal achievements, particularly information that reveals financial success, could expose worshippers to people looking for potential victims.

“You can't go to a church located on the outskirts, and you go to evening prayers and close in the evening, coming down to your home after making testimony of what you have achieved in life,” he said.

Muazu questioned the assumption that everyone in a congregation shares the same religious intentions.

“In the midst of a gathering of people watching you, thinking that they are all men of God, no, nobody has their own motive for going to the church,” he added.

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The police chief also urged church leaders whose premises are in isolated locations to pay closer attention to their members’ safety, particularly when services end late at night.

He said churches should monitor the routes leading to their premises, secure their entrances and exits, and provide adequate guidance to worshippers leaving evening services.

The case has also raised concerns about the risks of sharing sensitive information with people who already have access to one's personal life.

Muazu said one of the suspects was Elizabeth's driver, while another worked as a bodyguard to the church's senior pastor. Both were reportedly members of the same church.

Crime Fighters reported that suspect David Obaje had worked as Elizabeth's driver for about three months and had attended the church for approximately four years. Another suspect, David Dennis, reportedly served as the senior pastor's bodyguard and had been a church member for about six years.

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Their alleged connections to the victim and church leadership have brought attention to the possibility that personal relationships and knowledge of someone's routine can be exploited in criminal schemes.

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The police said investigations were continuing to establish the full extent of the alleged conspiracy and identify anyone else involved.

The case serves as a reminder that protecting personal information requires discretion, but responsibility for preventing crime also rests with security agencies and institutions.