Singer Oritsefemi's wife, Nabila Fash has hinted about troubles in their already shaky matrimonial home.

In a post shared via her Twitter page on Monday, February 8, 2021, she revealed that she was hunting for the person who came to have sex in her house while she was away.

"Whoever the imbecile is that came to my house while I was away at work to fuck, you need to identify yourself. Gistlover it was a shocking news when you posted it a few months back, but now I can confirm," the post read.

Nabila Fash shares shocking post on Instagram [Instagram/NabilaFash]

"On a Monday morning, when people are out to look for daily bread... some people, it is fuck that is their problem.......Like WTF," she captioned the post.

She also took to her Instagram stories where she poured her frustrations about her rocky marriage.

Nabila Fash writes about her rocky marriage to Oritsefemi [Instagram/NabilaFash]

''Women it is not wrong to love! It is not wrong to give a second chance! It is not wrong to want to protect your home/marriage! What is wrong is to continue to be a fool and not know your worth."

It would be recalled that a few months ago, it was reported that Fash moved out of their matrimonial home over Oritsefemi's infidelity.

In 2020, Oritsefemi and his wife were embroiled in a marriage crisis drama.

The singer also accused the actress of being the evil behind the crisis in his marriage. [LoveWeddingNG] [Instagram/CarolynHutchings]

The singer called out his wife's friend and actress, Carolina Danjuma for being the brain behind the crisis in his marriage.

After several name-callings on social media, the music star reconciled with his wife.