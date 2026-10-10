27-year-old mother kills her newborn with razor blade because she hated his father

FCT police have arrested 27-year-old Precious Yohanna over the alleged razor-blade killing of her newborn son in Abuja. Police say she cited hatred for his father.

Police arrested 27-year-old Precious Yohanna over the death of her newborn son in Abuja.

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The infant was found with deep wounds in a bush in Jabi on October 4.

Police said the suspect gave birth on October 3 and allegedly used a razor blade to injure the baby.

The command said she cited hatred for the baby’s father and would be charged after investigations.

A 27-year-old woman, Precious Yohanna, has been arrested by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command over the alleged killing of her newborn son with a razor blade in Abuja.

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The police said the suspect reportedly told investigators that she carried out the act because she hated the baby’s father.

According to a statement by the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, the incident came to light on October 4, 2026, when the command received a distress call at about 10:30 p.m. reporting the discovery of an abandoned infant in a bush in the Jabi area of Abuja.

Police operatives from the Jabi Division were immediately deployed to the scene, where they recovered the lifeless body of a male infant with deep wounds to his throat and abdomen.

The baby was rushed to a nearby hospital, where medical personnel confirmed his death.

Following the discovery, the Commissioner of Police in the FCT, Ahmed Muhammed Sanusi, ordered a manhunt for the person responsible.

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With assistance from members of the community, police traced and arrested Yohanna, who is from Riyam in Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State and resides in the Daki-Biu/Jabi area of the FCT.

Adeh said preliminary investigations indicated that Yohanna gave birth to the baby inside her room at about 4 p.m. on October 3, a day before the infant’s body was discovered.

The police alleged that she subsequently used a razor blade to inflict the fatal injuries on the newborn. According to the command, the suspect told investigators that she acted out of hatred for the child’s father.

The police condemned the incident, describing it as a grave violation of the sanctity of human life, and commended community members who helped identify and apprehend the suspect.

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