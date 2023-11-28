Nollywood actor Lateef Oladimeji bags honourary doctorate degree
He now joins the long list of our Nigerian celebrities with this prestige.
The iconic actor announced his latest feat on his Instagram page on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, penning an emotional piece in his caption. The video posted captured the inspiring moment the actor was dubbed with the honour by representatives of the higher institution, recognising his contributions to his field.
His caption read, "I was moved to tears as I got adorned in this beautiful robe. I have never been interested in fame, I just wanted to be happy with my craft and the lives that I inspire. Ladies and gentlemen, today, I have a new title, one I couldn’t have imagined would come without me facing invigilators and keeping late nights to study…"
Lateef went on to acknowledge the great honour received, noting it as the fruit of his labour for his dedication and hard work in his field.
He added, "The irony is really interesting. I burn midnight candles to master my lines and perfect my expressions, now I’m getting rewarded with what could have been if I did it for classroom reasons. I humbly reintroduce myself, I AM DR. ABDULLATEEF ADEDIMEJI ADETOLA, Doctor of Philosophy in Art and Culture from Estam University, Benin."
The proud actor is now a part of our distinguished Nigerian celebrities who have received their flowers in their various fields. Earlier in November, Nigerians celebrated Mr Macaroni and reality star Frodd, who both received honourary doctorate degrees during the same weekend.
