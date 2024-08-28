RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

TG Omori reveals kidney donation from his brother 4 months after he quit smoking

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He says that he does not want to die.

TG Omori receives a kidney from his only brother [Instagram/Boyproducer]
The producer made this known in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, in the early hours of August 28, 2024, stating that he received his brother's kidney the day before.

He wrote, "Yesterday, my only brother gave me one of his kidneys so I could live again."

TG Omori's post sparked a variety of reactions from other X users, with many wishing him well and others highlighting his unhealthy smoking habit.

A comment read, "Stay strong. God’s healing to you and your brother."

"The biggest sacrifices are from families, especially brothers. Quick recovery, bruh," another person said, highlighting the importance of family.

Another comment read, "When they tell you to stop smoking, you guys won't listen...Thank God for giving you a second chance."

Comments from TG Omori's post [X/TGOmori]
In another post, he also revealed that he had undergone a failed kidney transplant,asking his fans to pray for him.

He wrote, "One year after my kidney crashed I just had a failed transplant at st Nicolas Lagos. Pray for me."

TG Omori reveals that he had a failed kidney transplant [X/TGomori]
Omori also posted a tearful picture to his Instagram story, opening up about his fear of dying. The picture, taken in a hospital room, showed the producer wearing an oxygen mask while in bed.

TG Omori says he does not want to die [Instagram/Boydirector]
Recall that in April 2024, Omori took to X and announced that he quit smoking, then three months later posted, "Poor marijuana, they blame you for all my rasclaat."

Similarly, Nigerian veteran musician Eedris Abdulkareem also received a second chance at life thanks to a family member. While speaking on The Honest Bunch Podcast in February 2024, Abdulkareem emphasised the importance of choosing one's wife carefully, using his wife Yetunde, who gave him a kidney, as a reference point.

He recalled the day he learned that both his kidneys had failed, saying, "God gave me my wife, maybe I for don die without my wife because she gave me a kidney to live again."

