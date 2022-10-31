RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Ace video director TG Omori desperate to shoot music video for viral 'Shey You dey whine me' song

Adeayo Adebiyi

Ace cinematographer TG Omori has joined the ever-expanding fans of the viral sound that has taken over social media.

TG Omori, Austine Emmanuel
TG Omori, Austine Emmanuel

Details: TG Omori has revealed that he would love to shoot a music video for the viral song 'Shey you dey whine me' which has enjoyed massive traction on social media.

Read Also

According to TG, a single of such massive appeal deserves a stellar music video to match and he's desperate to make it happen.

"I desperately need to meet that guy that sang that shey you Dey whine me song that song deserves a TG OMORI video cos what?!!!" the tweet reads.

'Shey you dey whine me': This is an indigenous gospel song from South-South Nigeria by Austine Emmanuel who shares that nothing will stop him from praising God.

A catchy part of the single which uses the popular phrase "Shey you dey whine me?" caught attention on TikTok and quickly became a viral sound.

The sound has been used as a soundtrack in countless memes and skits and it has found an exciting audience across Nigerian social media.

It's yet unclear if the virality of the sound has translated to a similar impact on the song itself. However, with TG Omori interested in shooting a video, it appears that the single is about to benefit massively from its social media hype.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

o9echiE shares 'Sure For Me' featuring Bella Shmurda

o9echiE shares 'Sure For Me' featuring Bella Shmurda

Ace video director TG Omori desperate to shoot music video for viral 'Shey You dey whine me' song

Ace video director TG Omori desperate to shoot music video for viral 'Shey You dey whine me' song

Shout out to all the Yahoo Boys No Laptop: Celebrating a decade of YBNL

Shout out to all the Yahoo Boys No Laptop: Celebrating a decade of YBNL

Showmax debuts trailer for new Nigerian original series 'Flawsome'

Showmax debuts trailer for new Nigerian original series 'Flawsome'

'Anathema: A White Garment Experience' documentary set to world premiere in Texas

'Anathema: A White Garment Experience' documentary set to world premiere in Texas

AMAA 2022: ‘Tug of War', 'Surviving Gaza' win big + full list of winners

AMAA 2022: ‘Tug of War', 'Surviving Gaza' win big + full list of winners

Ex BBN housemate Tuoyo expresses shock over the number of women offering themselves to him

Ex BBN housemate Tuoyo expresses shock over the number of women offering themselves to him

Ruger acquires new house

Ruger acquires new house

'I can't talk to you if you haven't made 100 million dollars this year,' Burna Boy boasts

'I can't talk to you if you haven't made 100 million dollars this year,' Burna Boy boasts

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Mohbad, Naira Marley

Mohbad's lawyers serve Naira Marley's Marlian Records contract termination notice

Davido and Wizkid live.

Wizkid hints at a collaboration with Davido on 'More Love Less Ego'

Spotify releases documentary to celebrate 10 years of Afrobeats label, “YBNL

Spotify releases documentary to celebrate 10 years of Afrobeats label, 'YBNL'

Mohbad, Naira Marley

Disagreement between Mohbad & Naira Marley reaches new height as lawyers serve Marlian Records contract termination letter