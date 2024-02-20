Eedris Abdulkareem recounts how his wife gave him her kidney

While speaking on the latest episode of The Honest Bunch Podcast, Abdulkareem emphasised the importance of choosing one's wife carefully, using his wife Yetunde as a point of reference.

"God gave me my wife, maybe I for don die without my wife because she gave me a kidney to live again," he said.

He recalled the day he learned that both his kidneys had failed. "I still remember when my doctor told me that my two kidneys were gone, saying that 'the best thing you need to do is a kidney transplant," he said.

"She said 'I cannot lose this man, he is a great man,' and I was shocked. Right there my wife was like, 'Can I donate my kidney?' without discussing it beforehand."

With a sense of awe and appreciation, Abdulkareem acknowledged that a part of his wife would forever live in him because of her selfless sacrifice.

"She did about 21 different tests and all were positive and we found us to be compatible and we could go ahead. That was how God used my wife to give me a second chance at life. Such a great woman. She was the first person they took to the operating theatre around 8am, removed her kidney then put it in me. Now a part of her is living in me for the rest of my life. I know God loves me and has plans for me and I will continue to appreciate her for the rest of my life," said the singer.