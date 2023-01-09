ADVERTISEMENT
#MotivationMonday: Yul Edochie shares his secret to living a happy life

This is coming amid the actor's polygamy brouhaha.

Yul Edochie [Instagram/YulEdochie]

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has shared nuggets on one of the things he thinks is the secret to living a happy life.

The controversial actor shared this on his Instagram page, where he shared that the most important secret to living a happy life is being grateful for what one has and what one has achieved at the moment.

In his words, "Always be grateful for what you have. If you keep looking at what you don’t have, you will never be happy. Be grateful for what you have, and be grateful for where you are and what you have achieved. I’m not saying you shouldn’t set goals for yourself or that you shouldn’t set targets. The fact that you’re still alive means that you're winning even if you haven’t achieved much. A lot of people died yesterday, and a lot of people are dying at the moment. The fact that you have life means that you are winning."

Edochie added that people should try to not be oppressed by social media standards because everyone isn't the same.

He said, "Don’t be oppressed by social media . Life is different. Our races are different. Grace is different. Be grateful for all that you have achieved. Throw out the "God when" and be grateful to God for everything He has done for you, and He will do more. Always be grateful for what you’ve achieved."

The post has gathered a lot of reactions, with many of his fans criticising him and urging him to take his own advice.

Read some of the reactions:

moraa_malaika: "I wish you would have appreciated the wife of your youth and stop quenching outside. You should have cherished and appreciated what you already had and cherish it. Anyway take your own advise."

izzy_amara: "Anytime you dey May house, you go begin dey yarn dust. Visiting dad... Which day are we going to see you yarning for juju house?"

mildredbansah: "Be grateful and contented! We are waiting to hear you and May renewal of vows, i trust you to make things right and shame those who want to ruin you my dear. Be safe."

reo_ndidi_nwaigwe: "You are you grateful that you went ahead to sign your death warrant to add to what you have because of long throat."

hameedahadayi: "Yes always be grateful and be contented! If u have one wife and 4 beautiful children, be grateful, cherish them, love them, care for them. Don’t go seeking extra luggage outside. That’s plain greed! May God help us to be better."

Many of the comments relate to the actor's pro-polygamy stance.

Recent back and forth on the polygamy topic

On December 21, the actor penned a long apology to his wife May, saying that no one should be forced into polygamy.

Yul Edochie took to his Instagram page to share picture of his wife and captioned it with his apology.

Reacting to this apology, May maintained that she has forgiven her husband but that she cannot change her view about polygamy.

May took to her Instagram page on Friday, December 23, 2022, where she reacted to a recent public apology by her husband. She disclosed that she is not backing down from her stance against polygamy.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.
