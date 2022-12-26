Yul Edochie extends season's greetings from his two families

Taking to his Instagram account, the actor first shared a picture of his first family on December 25, consisting of his first wife, May, and their four children: Kambi, Dani, Karl, and Victory Zane.

"Merry Christmas! From my family to you and yours. May this season bring us all uncountable blessings," he wrote, captioning the picture.

Today, December 26, he shared a photo of his second family, his wife Judy and son Star, and wished everyone a Merry Christmas.

In his words, "compliments of the season. From my family to you and yours. May this season bring us all love, peace, unity and prosperity."

Recent back and forth with the polygamy topic

On December 21, the actor penned a long apology to his wife May, saying that no one should be forced into polygamy.

Yul Edochie took to his Instagram page to share picture of his wife and captioned it with his apology.

Reacting to this apology, May maintained that she has forgiven her husband but that she cannot change her view about polygamy.

May took to her Instagram page on Friday, December 23, 2022, where she reacted to a recent public apology by her husband. She disclosed that she is not backing down from her stance against polygamy.