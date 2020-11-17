Khloe Kardashian's ex-husband, Lamar Odom's fiancee, Sabrina Parr has penned down a cute note for him as they rekindle their love.

The fitness expert took to her Instagram page on Monday, November 16, 2020, where she penned down the cute note.

"You were such a great ballplayer! You had finesse, style, calmness, skill out of this world, hustle, tenacity and you were an all-around impact player! You have records that still stand today! But you know what? You are still that guy! You still possess all of those things!" she wrote.

Sabrina Parr says she hopes to make Lamar Odom a better man when they tie the knot. [Instagram/GetUpToParr]

"When I become your wife, I may push you even more! Not because you aren't enough as you are, but because I know how much more you have in you. I know how you're built! I truly know what you can do in this world! Nothing about you is mediocre. Everything you do and touch from here on out should be big! I love you @lamarodom."

Parr's post is coming days after the two were spotted on a date night.

It would be recalled that Parr had announced that her engagement to Odom was over.

She broke the news via her Instagram page on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr out on a date [Instagram/GetUpToParr]

"Y'all know I'm honest and transparent so I have to be the first to let you guys know that I am no longer engaged to Lamar," Parr wrote on her Instagram Story. "This has been a difficult decision for me to make but it is the best for myself and my children," she wrote.

Odom popped the question to Parr last November, announcing their engagement with another Instagram post.

The former NBA star was previously married to Kardashian.

The stars tied the knot in 2009 just one month after they met.

They split after four years of marriage due to Odom’s struggles with addiction and infidelity.