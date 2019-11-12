Khloe Kardashian's ex-husband Lamar Odom is set to tie the knot soon as he just proposed to his girlfriend, Sabrina Parr.

The former NBA star made this known via his Instagram page on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, where he shared a photo of Sabrina and himself. According to him, she is 'THE ONE.'

"Introducing my new fiancé!! Soon to be Mrs. Parr-Odom. She the ONE!!!! @getuptoparr," he wrote.

Congratulations to Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr as they get set to walk down the aisle. Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian made news a few years ago when they got married, precisely in September 2009.

A few years after they got married the rumours of infidelity started making the waves. It didn't take long before the two finally got divorced. Early in 2019, during an interview, Lamar revealed that he regretted cheating on Khloe.

When he shared his cheating regrets...

Odom says he wishes 'he had kept his d**k in his pants' instead of getting involved with women after him because of his fame. He told US Weekly,

"When I became Khloé Kardashian 's man and on TV, it made me look more enticing," People who didn't even know basketball would approach me because they knew Lammy. B**ches and [hoes] came out of the woodwork. If there is one thing I regret when I was married, it was having multiple affairs with different women. That wasn't the stand-up thing to do. I wish I could have kept my d**k in my pants."

He also admits Khloe 'tolerated' his use of cocaine throughout the final two years of their marriage.