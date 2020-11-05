Khloe Kardashian's ex-husband, Lamar Odom's engagement to Sabrina Parr has been called off.

Parr broke the news via her Instagram page on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

"Y'all know I'm honest and transparent so I have to be the first to let you guys know that I am no longer engaged to Lamar," Parr wrote on her Instagram Story. "This has been a difficult decision for me to make but it is the best for myself and my children," she wrote.

Sabrina Parr announces the end of her engagement to Lamar Odom [Instagram/GetUpTpParr]

"Lamar has some things that he alone has to work through," she continued, adding that she loves him "dearly" but is "no longer able to be by his side while he seeks the help he so desperately needs."

Odom popped the question to Parr last November, announcing their engagement with another Instagram post.

The former NBA star was previously married to Kardashian.

The stars tied the knot in 2009 just one month after they met.

They split after four years of marriage due to Odom’s struggles with addiction and infidelity.