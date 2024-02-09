Jonathan Majors faces further abuse allegations amidst recent legal troubles

This revelation comes in the wake of Majors' recent legal woes, wherein he was found guilty of misdemeanor assault and harassment charges stemming from a domestic violence incident involving his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, in March 2023.

According to a recent report by The New York Times, two additional women have come forward with harrowing accounts of their experiences with the Marvel actor. Emma Duncan, one of Majors' former flames, detailed instances of both physical and emotional abuse allegedly inflicted upon her during their relationship. Additionally, Maura Hooper has come forth, accusing Majors of subjecting her to emotional mistreatment.

The gravity of these allegations casts a shadow over Majors' career, which has seen him rise to prominence through acclaimed performances in various film and television projects. However, these latest developments threaten to tarnish his reputation and raise serious questions about his character.

Majors' guilty verdict in December, which saw him convicted of misdemeanor assault in the third degree and harassment in the second degree, underscores the severity of the situation. The altercation with Jabbari in New York City served as a catalyst for the ongoing scrutiny surrounding his behavior.

In light of these troubling allegations, it remains to be seen how Majors will navigate the fallout and whether there will be any legal repercussions beyond his recent conviction. As the public grapples with these revelations, the entertainment industry faces yet another reckoning with issues of abuse and accountability.

A lawyer for Majors, Priya Chaudhry, has denied the allegations, describing the relationships with both women as “toxic.” She added that Majors was taking responsibility for his role in them, saying that “countless” women in the entertainment industry “can attest to his professionalism.”